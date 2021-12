Powerball lottery is sold at a news stand in Manhattan with the jackpot at $416 million on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot grew to $416 million after no winning numbers were drawn on Christmas Day. Saturday's drawing marked the 34th consecutive drawing without a first-prize winner. The last winning ticket was drawn on Oct. 4 with a single ticket hitting the $700 million grand prize. Advertisement

If someone wins the drawing Monday night, it will be the second-largest jackpot of the year.

Four third-prize tickets worth $50,000 were sold in New York this weekend.

They were sold at Guinta's Meat Farms in Ronkonkoma, MAB Finer Wines and Spirits in East Meadow, King's Laurelton C-town Store in Springfield Gardens and Smoke 4 Less in Fishkill.

Powerball plays in 44 states and the odds of winning are 1 in 292 million. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was $1,586,300,000 in 2016.