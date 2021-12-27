Trending
Dec. 27, 2021 / 1:14 PM

Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks

By Zarrin Ahmed
Cruise ships were denied port across several foreign ports in the past few days. File Photo by Heyder Castillo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Several cruise ships were turned away from foreign ports after reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 onboard.

Puerta Vallarta denied Holland America's Line Koningsdom entry on Thursday after 21 crew members tests positive for COVID-19.

The Carnival Freedom ship was turned away from Bonaire and Aruba on Wednesday and Thursday after passengers aboard tested positive.

After 55 vaccinated crew members and passengers aboard the Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas tested positive, the ship was denied docking in Aruba and Curacao on Wednesday.

The Seven Seas Mariner ship was turned away from Cartegena, Colombia on the same day after six crew members and one passenger tested positive.

The Queen Mary, Queen Victoria and Wind Surf cruise ships were denied docking at the British Virgin Islands on Sunday due to a rising number of cases onboard.

Outbreaks on cruise ships occurred when the pandemic began in March 2020, forcing hundreds of passengers to remain at sea until officials controlled the situation. Cruise lines were effectively shut down for over a year.

Cruise ships resumed services this summer, allowing fully vaccinated guests and crew aboard and putting other requirements in place to minimize outbreaks.

This week's reported outbreak among cruise lines comes as airlines struggle to lift off from Omicron surges and countries grapple with the new variant.

