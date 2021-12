1/5

An airline crew waits to be tested for COVID-19 upon arriving from Australia at LAX in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Over 3,000 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were canceled globally as the Omicron variant spreads. Thousands of travelers received last-minute cancelation notices for flights on Friday and Saturday due to a recent spike of Omicron cases, especially among airline workers. Advertisement

More than 2,000 flights -- including about 500 tied to the United States -- were canceled globally on Christmas Eve.

More than 5,700 flights were delayed Friday, including more than 900 tied to the United States, according to Flight Aware.

TSA said it screened 2.19 million people at airports across the country on Thursday, the highest since travel for the holidays started a week ago.

United Airlines said Thursday that it had to cancel 170 flights because pilots and crewmembers contracted the virus. Delta Airlines canceled 130 Christmas Eve flights on Thursday night and JetBlue canceled more than 50 flights.

Lufthansa also announced cancelations on Wednesday. Air China canceled about 190 flights while China Eastern canceled around 474 flights.