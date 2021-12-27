Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2021 / 1:36 PM

Gallup: John Roberts earns top approval rating among federal leaders

By Adam Schrader
Gallup: John Roberts earns top approval rating among federal leaders
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has earned the top approval rating from the American public out of 11 federal leaders, according to a new Gallup poll. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has earned the top approval rating from the American public out of 11 federal leaders, according to a new Gallup poll.

Roberts received a favorable approval rating of 60%, beating out Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who both also received favorable ratings. Powell received an approval rating of 53% and Fauci received an approval rating of 52%, according to the poll.

Advertisement

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell received the lowest approval rating with just 34% of Americans approving of his job performance and 63% disapproving.

Roberts, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by Republican President George W. Bush, has been identified as having a conservative judicial philosophy -- but is the only leader who received majority bi-partisan approval, according to Gallup.

RELATED Gallup: 36 percent of U.S. employers require COVID-19 vaccine for workers

He received 57% approval from Republicans and 55% approval from Democrats, in addition to 64% from respondents who identify as political independents.

Advertisement

"Most of the other leaders are viewed positively by two-thirds or more of one party versus less than a quarter of the other," Lydia Saad, director of U.S. Social Research at Gallup, wrote in an analysis of the results. "A key exception is McConnell, whose performance is approved of by less than half of Republicans."

About 75% of Democrats disapproved of McConnell's job performance, compared to 64% of independents and 52% of Republicans.

RELATED Poll: 26% cite economy as most important concern -- a pandemic high

However, Republicans overwhelmingly approved of the performance by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with just 23% of Democrats giving him a favorable job performance rating.

"Unlike McConnell, who has had a falling out with former President Donald Trump since he left office, McCarthy maintains a cordial relationship with Trump," Saad noted.

Fauci's approval rating was the most skewed along party lines, earning approval from 85% of Democrats and just 19% approval rating from Republicans.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also received highly skewed ratings, scoring favorably among Democrats and unfavorably among Republicans.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

NHTSA investigating Kia, Hyundai over engine failures
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
NHTSA investigating Kia, Hyundai over engine failures
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Kia and Hyundai over reports of engine failures and fires that have happened over the past six years.
Biden tells governors White House ready to help in COVID-19 fight locally
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden tells governors White House ready to help in COVID-19 fight locally
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden told many of the country's governors Monday in a virtual meeting that the White House is prepared to do more to help them manage rising COVID-19 cases across the country.
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy combat ship deployed to Caribbean and Eastern Pacific drug trafficking missions halted in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba over the weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak.
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Several cruise ships were turned away from foreign ports after reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 onboard.
Workers install New Year's Eve '2022' ball in NYC's Times Square
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Workers install New Year's Eve '2022' ball in NYC's Times Square
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The annual star of the New Year's Eve Ball drop in New York City's Times Square was set to be installed on Monday, a 12,000-pound sparkling sphere created by Waterford Crystals.
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, signals verdict is far off
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The New York City jury in the sex trafficking trial of accused Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell resumed deliberations on Monday and signaled that they're not yet close to a verdict.
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued for abortion rights in Roe vs. Wade, dies at 76
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued for abortion rights in Roe vs. Wade, dies at 76
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who argued the Roe vs. Wade case before the U.S. Supreme Court five decades ago and helped established legal precedents for abortion, died in Austin on Sunday. She was 76.
Most private workers in NYC must now show proof of COVID-19 vaccination
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Most private workers in NYC must now show proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- New York City's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for nearly all employees at private businesses -- which is believed to be the most stringent mandate of its kind nationwide -- took effect on Monday.
Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot grew to $416 million after no winning numbers were drawn on Christmas Day.
Texas plant that sterilizes medical equipment spews cancer-causing pollution on schoolchildren
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas plant that sterilizes medical equipment spews cancer-causing pollution on schoolchildren
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Jinot didn't expect to retire early from her role as an environmental health scientist for the federal government. She'd spent 26 years assessing the dangers of toxic chemicals for the EPA
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DNA samples tested 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey killed
DNA samples tested 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey killed
Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled
Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled
Tiny new safety feature on snowplows in Midwest expected to save lives in winter
Tiny new safety feature on snowplows in Midwest expected to save lives in winter
China replaces Communist Party head of Xinjiang region
China replaces Communist Party head of Xinjiang region
Richard Marcinko, Navy vet and designer of famed SEAL Team Six, dies at 81
Richard Marcinko, Navy vet and designer of famed SEAL Team Six, dies at 81
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement