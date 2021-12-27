Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2021 / 6:26 PM

CDC cuts isolation time after positive COVID-19 test from 10 days to five

By Daniel Uria
1/5
CDC cuts isolation time after positive COVID-19 test from 10 days to five
The CDC on Monday said those who have tested positive for COVID-19 can isolate for five days followed by five days of wearing a mask around others, down from its previous recommendation of 10 days of isolation. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut its recommended period of isolation for asymptomatic people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in half.

The CDC shortened its recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days if asymptomatic, followed by five additional days of wearing a mask when around others.

Advertisement

"The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after," the CDC said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the changes come as the Omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading rapidly and "has the potential to impact all facets of our society," adding that the updated recommendations are based on "what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses."

RELATED Biden says federal gov't ready to step up aid to states for COVID-19: 'We have to stay focused'

"These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives," she said. "Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission and take a test before you gather."

Advertisement

Additionally, the CDC updated the recommended quarantine period for people who are exposed to COVID-19.

People who are not vaccinated or have not received a booster shot six months after receiving their second mRNA dose, or more than two months after their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, should quarantine for five days followed by five days of "strict mask use." If a five-day quarantine isn't feasible, the CDC said "it is imperative" that a person exposed to COVID-19 wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days.

RELATED Military, Fenway bowls canceled amid COVID-19 outbreaks; Miami out of Sun Bowl

Individuals who have received their booster do not need to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 but should wear a mask when around others for 10 days, the CDC said.

"For all those exposed, the best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day 5 after exposure," the CDC said. "If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19."

RELATED Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled

Latest Headlines

S&P 500 hits record as markets enter 'Santa Claus Rally'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
S&P 500 hits record as markets enter 'Santa Claus Rally'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 rose 1.38% to its second consecutive record high Monday as markets entered a year-end "Santa Claus Rally."
Biden signs $770B defense bill to overhaul sex assault crimes prosecution
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden signs $770B defense bill to overhaul sex assault crimes prosecution
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed Monday a nearly $770 billion defense bill into law, which includes an overhaul on sex assault crimes prosecution.
Nearly 3,000 more flights canceled due to Omicron surge, winter weather
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nearly 3,000 more flights canceled due to Omicron surge, winter weather
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Nearly 3,000 airline flights were canceled and 11,000 more delayed Monday as the world's airlines continued to grapple with the surging Omicron variant and adverse winter weather.
Resentencing hearing scheduled for trucker involved in deadly Colorado crash
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Resentencing hearing scheduled for trucker involved in deadly Colorado crash
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A resentencing hearing for trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has been scheduled after his 110-year sentence for his involvement in a deadly 2019 crash in Colorado sparked national backlash.
Biden says federal gov't ready to step up aid to states for COVID-19: 'We have to stay focused'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden says federal gov't ready to step up aid to states for COVID-19: 'We have to stay focused'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden told a group of state governors in a virtual meeting on Monday that the White House is prepared to do more to help them manage rising COVID-19 cases nationwide that are being fueled by Omicron.
NHTSA investigating Kia, Hyundai over engine failures
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NHTSA investigating Kia, Hyundai over engine failures
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Kia and Hyundai over reports of engine failures and fires that have happened over the past six years.
Gallup: John Roberts earns top approval rating among federal leaders
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gallup: John Roberts earns top approval rating among federal leaders
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has earned the top approval rating from the American public out of 11 federal leaders, according to a new Gallup poll.
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy combat ship deployed to Caribbean and Eastern Pacific drug trafficking missions halted in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba over the weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak.
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Several cruise ships were turned away from foreign ports after reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 onboard.
Workers install New Year's Eve '2022' ball in NYC's Times Square
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Workers install New Year's Eve '2022' ball in NYC's Times Square
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The annual star of the New Year's Eve Ball drop in New York City's Times Square was set to be installed on Monday, a 12,000-pound sparkling sphere created by Waterford Crystals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiny new safety feature on snowplows in Midwest expected to save lives in winter
Tiny new safety feature on snowplows in Midwest expected to save lives in winter
Richard Marcinko, Navy vet and designer of famed SEAL Team Six, dies at 81
Richard Marcinko, Navy vet and designer of famed SEAL Team Six, dies at 81
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Ports turn U.S. cruise ships away after reported COVID-19 outbreaks
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China
Joe Biden, Jan. 6, dangerous weather, Afghanistan, abortion among 2021's top stories
Joe Biden, Jan. 6, dangerous weather, Afghanistan, abortion among 2021's top stories
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement