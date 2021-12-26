Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 26, 2021 / 1:50 PM

DNA samples tested 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey killed

By Adam Schrader
DNA samples tested 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey killed
The gravesite of JonBenet Ramsey is pictured in St. James Episcopal Cemetery in Marietta, Ga., in 2006. File Photo by John Dickerson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Boulder Police Department has provided an update on the decades-long investigation into the 1996 murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey on the 25th anniversary of her death.

Investigators in Colorado have tested nearly 1,000 samples of DNA including samples from "multiple suspects" in the hopes of finally closing the case and determining who killed the young girl, the department said in a news release.

Advertisement

The department has also processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence and reviewed more than 21,016 tips, letters, and emails in connection to her death, officials said. Detectives have even traveled to 19 other states to speak with more than 1,000 people tied to the case.

"That DNA is checked regularly for any new matches," officials said.

RELATED Judge: $750M defamation suit by JonBenet Ramsey's brother to proceed

JonBenet was reported missing by her mother, Patsy Ramsey, in a 911 call on Dec. 26, 1996. Ramsey, who later died of ovarian cancer, told police she found a note inside her home demanding a ransom and claiming that her daughter had been kidnapped, police said in a news release at the time.

Police who responded found JonBenet's body in the basement of the home around 2 p.m. that day and an autopsy on Dec. 27 determined she had died from asphyxia due to strangulation and deemed her death a homicide.

Advertisement

The case, which remains unsolved, received international attention because of suspicion from the public for more than a decade that her parents were involved in her death. However, prosecutors cleared her parents of involvement through DNA testing, and they were never charged.

RELATED Brother of JonBenet Ramsey sues CBS for $750M over TV special

JonBenet's brother Burke Ramsey, who was 9 years old at the time of her death, has often been a target of public suspicion for her death -- including the 2016 special The Case Of: Jon Benet Ramsey which aired on CBS. However, he settled a $750 million lawsuit against the company in 2019.

Investigators and prosecutors have noted throughout the years that JonBenet's family, including her parents Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey, had been cooperative with them.

In news releases from December 2001, then-Police Chief Mark Beckner noted that officials at the time had already investigated 140 different possible suspects and spent more than $1,705,251 on the case. It was not immediately clear how much has been spent as of December 2021.

RELATED New DNA test for JonBenet Ramsey cold case

The Boulder Police Department is continuing to ask for tips related to the case.

Latest Headlines

Old Man Winter to serve up more travel woes for Northeast
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Old Man Winter to serve up more travel woes for Northeast
AccuWeather forecasters say an active weather pattern may throw a wrench into the plans of some hoping to travel across the U.S. Northeast this week.
Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Omicron COVID-19 cases will likely get "much higher" as a surge in the variant has caused airline cancellations and increased hospitalizations.
Three family members, two dogs die in house fire near Philadelphia
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Three family members, two dogs die in house fire near Philadelphia
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Three members of one family -- a dad and two sons -- died early Christmas Day in a house fire near Philadelphia that investigators say may have been caused by electrical issues and a dry Christmas tree.
Backcountry skier dies in avalanche in Colorado on Christmas Eve
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Backcountry skier dies in avalanche in Colorado on Christmas Eve
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A backcountry skier was killed into an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Front Range zone in Colorado on Christmas Eve, the Colordo Avalanche Information Center said.
About 50 cars involved in pileup in northwest Minnesota
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
About 50 cars involved in pileup in northwest Minnesota
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- About 50 vehicles were inviolved in a pileup amid snow conditions along Interstate-94 northwest of the Twin Cities on Saturday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Major retailers closed, but pharmacies, some eateries open on Christmas
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Major retailers closed, but pharmacies, some eateries open on Christmas
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Christmas Day presented a mixed bag for shoppers and restaurant-goers looking for available locations on Saturday, with almost all big-box retailers closed but some restaurants chains open.
Experts say December was 'ridiculously active' month for tornadoes in U.S.
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Experts say December was 'ridiculously active' month for tornadoes in U.S.
There's no question that December has been a month that's featured a host of anomalous weather, including a historic tornado outbreak and record-breaking temperatures, along with the first-ever December derecho.
California surfer dies after attack by great white shark
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
California surfer dies after attack by great white shark
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Police in California's central coast said a surfer has died after he was attacked by a great white shark.
Bidens thank armed forces, health workers 'for whom Christmas falls on heavy hearts'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bidens thank armed forces, health workers 'for whom Christmas falls on heavy hearts'
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden thanked U.S. armed forces members and "resilient" Americans providing help during the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday in their Christmas message.
Rain hits West, Southwest; Phoenix sees wettest Christmas Eve since 1944
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Rain hits West, Southwest; Phoenix sees wettest Christmas Eve since 1944
People in the Southwest will soon have some relief from the relentless rainfall that brought a city their wettest Christmas Eve since 1944.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. hospitalizations rise to 71,458 among COVID-19 Omicron surge
U.S. hospitalizations rise to 71,458 among COVID-19 Omicron surge
California surfer dies after attack by great white shark
California surfer dies after attack by great white shark
Backcountry skier dies in avalanche in Colorado on Christmas Eve
Backcountry skier dies in avalanche in Colorado on Christmas Eve
Major retailers closed, but pharmacies, some eateries open on Christmas
Major retailers closed, but pharmacies, some eateries open on Christmas
Three family members, two dogs die in house fire near Philadelphia
Three family members, two dogs die in house fire near Philadelphia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement