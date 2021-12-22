Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2021 / 10:57 AM

Tech billionaire slams Mormon Church, pledges to give away fortune

By Doug Cunningham
Tech billionaire slams Mormon Church, pledges to give away fortune
Tech billionaire Jeff Green accused the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of hoarding more than $100 billion in wealth and demanded the church do more to help the world and its members. File Photo by Sopotnicki/Shutterstock

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tech billionaire and Brigham Young University grad Jeff Green formally broke ties with the Mormon Church and is pledging to give away 90% of his fortune.

Green, CEO of digital ad firm The Trade Desk, is the wealthiest person from Utah. He publicly disavowed ties with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Monday in a fiery letter to LDS President Russell Nelson.

Advertisement

He told Nelson that while most members are good people, the church is "actively and currently doing harm in the world." He accused the church of hoarding more than $100 billion in wealth and demanded the church do more to help the world and its members.

Green announced a $600,000 donation to Equality Utah, an LGBTQ advocacy group. Green said nearly half that amount is for a new scholarship program for Utah LGBTQ students, including those who may want to leave Brigham Young University, which is affiliated with the church and opposes homosexuality.

RELATED Tesla founder, tax-criticism target Elon Musk says he'll pay $11 billion in 2021

Green made the giveaway announcement via The Giving Pledge, an organization through which 230 wealthy people have promised to donate the majority of their fortunes to help solve worldwide problems.

Advertisement

Forbes reported Green's October 2021 net worth at $4.4 billion.

In his giveaway pledge, Green said he's convinced that money can't buy happiness. He wants to combine money with people and time to create a data-driven, rational philanthropy, to deploy capital against humanity's toughest problems.

RELATED Pandora Papers: Hundreds of public figures linked to offshore fortunes

Green's family has set up a foundation called Dataphilanthropy to "invest in projects where we can apply data to understand progress, mistakes and opportunities."

Green wrote he didn't have an ideal home life as a kid and struggled financially well into adulthood.

When he was 17, Green met a homeless man in Denver and spent hours listening to the man's stories of the events in his life that led to homelessness. Green came away from that experience believing that "No one gets to their station in life alone, good or bad."

RELATED Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009

Latest Headlines

Fresh Express recalls salads linked to listeria outbreak in 8 states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fresh Express recalls salads linked to listeria outbreak in 8 states
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Federal regulators are investigating a listeria outbreak across several states that's been linked to bagged salads produced and recalled by Fresh Express, officials said.
Dr. Fauci, top COVID-19 health officials to give update on Omicron spread in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dr. Fauci, top COVID-19 health officials to give update on Omicron spread in U.S.
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's top medical adviser, will join other top health officials Wednesday to give an update on the rise of Omicron COVID-19 cases in the U.S. -- which Fauci says is "unprecedented."
Harvard professor convicted of lying about ties to lucrative China recruiting program
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harvard professor convicted of lying about ties to lucrative China recruiting program
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Harvard professor has been convicted of hiding his involvement with a lucrative Chinese recruiting program -- which sought experts in various fields, including technology -- to protect his career and reputation.
Biden to meet with officials, CEOs on supply chain bottlenecks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to meet with officials, CEOs on supply chain bottlenecks
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with administration officials and business leaders at the White House on Wednesday to gauge progress and remaining challenges with disruptions to global supply chains.
White Christmas still possible in Northeast thanks to Alberta clipper storms
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White Christmas still possible in Northeast thanks to Alberta clipper storms
A weather pattern favoring fast-moving storms and just enough cold air could allow snow to fall before, during and just after Christmas in parts of the Northeast.
Jurors in Kim Potter ask what to do if they can't reach consensus
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jurors in Kim Potter ask what to do if they can't reach consensus
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jurors in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter asked the judge what to do if they are unable to reach a consensus as they completed the second day of deliberations Tuesday.
Jurors ask about victims' testimony in second day of Maxwell deliberations
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jurors ask about victims' testimony in second day of Maxwell deliberations
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jurors in the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell asked the judge three questions related to the accounts of the women who testified against her.
Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 committee to block release of phone records
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 committee to block release of phone records
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots to block a subpoena seeking his phone records.
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge has upheld a felony obstruction charge that prosecutors have relied on in proceedings against the Oath Keepers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Federal prisoners allowed to continue home confinement during pandemic
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Federal prisoners allowed to continue home confinement during pandemic
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will allow federal inmates who had previously been released to serve home confinement because of the threat of COVID-19 in prisons to remain at home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019
Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019
Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B
Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Winter solstice: Tuesday brings shortest day, longest night of the year
Winter solstice: Tuesday brings shortest day, longest night of the year
Fresh Express recalls salads linked to listeria outbreak in 8 states
Fresh Express recalls salads linked to listeria outbreak in 8 states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement