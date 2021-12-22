Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2021 / 5:24 PM

Dow Jones gains 261 points as markets continue rebound

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow Jones gains 261 points as markets continue rebound
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 261 points on Wednesday as markets rose for the second consecutive day after falling earlier in the week due to fears over the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. markets continued to rebound Wednesday amid positive consumer data and less concern among investors over the effects of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 261.19 points, or 0.74%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.02% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 1.18%.

Advertisement

The Commerce Department on Wednesday reported that the U.S. economy grew 2.3% in the third quarter, down more than 4 points from second-quarter growth of 6.7%, but revised from a previous estimate of 2.1%.

Shares of Caterpillar, considered a bellwether for domestic and global economies, rose 1.94% after Berenstein said it will be a key beneficiary of a bounce-back in global growth.

RELATED Slack, Imgur, other sites disrupted by 3rd Amazon outage this month

Tesla shares rose 7.49% after CEO Elon Musk said he had completed his goal to sell 10% of his shares for tax reasons.

Pfizer stock also gained 1.04% after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to its antiviral pill, Paxlovid which has shown in clinical trials to dramatically reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and deaths in COVID-19 patients.

Markets took a dip earlier in the week as COVID-19 cases in the United States began to rise, particularly as the Omicron variant began to spread and quickly became the dominant strain in the country.

Advertisement
RELATED Electric truck startup Nikola settles fraud charges for $125 million

The concerns turned the usually calm trading month of December into one with a much greater amount of turbulence than investors are used to, with some anticipating the trend could continue moving forward.

"I think you are naturally getting a little bit of this bounce after we've had a couple choppy sessions. But also the market is trying to do price and digest the new information we're getting here," Anna Han, Wells Fargo securities equity strategist, told Yahoo Finance. "We had some news on Build Back Better getting delayd, we have mor information on Omicron. These are the things you're seeing combine with low liquidity as we get into year-end, so we're not surprised to see the volatility."

RELATED World Economic Forum postpones Davos Agenda 2022 over COVID-19 concerns

Latest Headlines

Omicron variant accounts for 73% of all U.S. COVID-19 cases, CDC says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Omicron variant accounts for 73% of all U.S. COVID-19 cases, CDC says
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said Wednesday that the Omicron variant accounted for 73% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States last week, up from less than 1% two weeks prior.
Michael Flynn loses bid to block Jan. 6 subpoena
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Michael Flynn loses bid to block Jan. 6 subpoena
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Michael Flynn lost his bid Wednesday, to block subpoenas filed by the Jan. 6 committee, after a federal judge denied his request for a temporary restraining order.
FDA gives 1st emergency approval to antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 patients
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA gives 1st emergency approval to antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 patients
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- For the first time on Wednesday, federal drug regulators gave emergency approval to an antiviral pill produced by Pfizer to treat COVID-19 in persons over the age of 12.
Biden administration extends student loan payment pause to May
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration extends student loan payment pause to May
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday extended its moratorium on federal student loan payments through May, giving Americans another four months of no payments or interest amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. economy grew by 2.3% in third quarter amid pandemic uncertainty
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. economy grew by 2.3% in third quarter amid pandemic uncertainty
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The economy grew 2.3% in the third quarter, an upward revision from a previous estimate of 2.1% growth, the Commerce Department said in its latest report released Wednesday.
Biden: Supply chain kinks gone for holidays: 'Shelves are not empty'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden: Supply chain kinks gone for holidays: 'Shelves are not empty'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Biden met Wednesday with top Cabinet officials and private CEOs to evaluate supply chain disruptions that have plagued industries for months, and sounded a confident note that supplies are far better off now.
Slack, Imgur, other sites disrupted by 3rd Amazon outage this month
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Slack, Imgur, other sites disrupted by 3rd Amazon outage this month
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Amazon Internet services business AWS experienced another outage on Wednesday for the third time this month, causing disruptions among a number of sites and apps.
Tech billionaire slams Mormon Church, pledges to give away fortune
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tech billionaire slams Mormon Church, pledges to give away fortune
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tech billionaire and Brigham Young University grad Jeff Green formally broke ties with the Mormon Church and is pledging to give away 90% of his fortune.
Fresh Express recalls salads linked to listeria outbreak in 8 states
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fresh Express recalls salads linked to listeria outbreak in 8 states
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Federal regulators are investigating a listeria outbreak across several states that's been linked to bagged salads produced and recalled by Fresh Express, officials said.
Harvard professor convicted of lying about ties to lucrative China recruiting program
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Harvard professor convicted of lying about ties to lucrative China recruiting program
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Harvard professor has been convicted of hiding his involvement with a lucrative Chinese recruiting program -- which sought experts in various fields, including technology -- to protect his career and reputation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019
Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019
Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B
Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Fresh Express recalls salads linked to listeria outbreak in 8 states
Fresh Express recalls salads linked to listeria outbreak in 8 states
Tech billionaire slams Mormon Church, pledges to give away fortune
Tech billionaire slams Mormon Church, pledges to give away fortune
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement