Dr. Fauci, top COVID-19 health officials to give update on Omicron spread in U.S.

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical adviser, will join other top health officials on Wednesday to give an update on the rise of Omicron COVID-19 cases in the United States -- which Fauci has classified as "unprecedented." Fauci and members of the White House White House COVID-19 Response Team will be part of the briefing. The other health officials include Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients. Advertisement

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.

The main focus of the update is the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which is now responsible for about three-quarters of all new cases nationwide, according to the CDC.

It's taken just a few weeks for Omicron to become the dominant variant in the United States. Fauci said Tuesday that he doesn't believe such speed has ever been witnessed by the medical community.

"It's a doubling time of two to three days, closer to two days," Fauci told ABC's Good Morning America. "Which means that if you start off with a few percentage of the isolates being Omicron, and you do the math and double that every couple of days, it's not surprising that just a week or two ago we had only 8% to 10%, and now we have 73% of all the isolates are omicron. That's truly unprecedented in the rapidity with which a virus spreads.

"It is really extremely unusual."

Fauci added that Omicron, however, could disappear as quickly as it arrived -- in a few weeks after it reaches its peak.

"It's going to be a matter of a couple of weeks that we then start to see just as dramatic a decline," he told GMA. "That's what we're hoping for."

On Tuesday, Biden announced an update to his winter COVID-19 strategy -- includes 500 million at-home COVID-19 test kits available to Americans at no cost.

"We all want this to be over. But we're still in it," Biden said. "And this is a critical moment. We also have more tools than we have ever had before. We're ready. We'll get through this."