Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge will hear oral arguments on Jan. 10 on three lawsuits filed against former President Donald Trump and others by members of Congress and the Capitol Police in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta will bring Trump's attorneys together with lawmakers and authorities who in part hold him responsible for the Washington, D.C., riot that turned deadly when supporters of the former president tangled with Capitol Police. Advertisement

The incident forced legislators to flee the Capitol while they were trying to certify President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election in the Electoral College.

Mehta is also presiding over cases involving the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6. The hearing will start to deal directly with the former president's role in the riot.

The lawsuits include:

-- One filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., naming Trump, adviser Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

-- One filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and 11 other House Democrats, naming Trump, Giuliani, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Thompson has since left the lawsuit to head the House Select Committee investigating the riot.

-- One filed by two Capitol Police officers, naming Trump solely as the defendant.

More than 700 suspected rioters have been targeted by the Justice Department.