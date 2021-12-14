Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 4:42 PM

Biden calls for action to reduce gun violence on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

By Sommer Brokaw
Biden calls for action to reduce gun violence on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Marchers hold up photos of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings at the March for Our Lives demonstration in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the nine-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting that killed 20 children and six educators with a call for action to reduce gun violence.

Along with the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., Biden also mentioned the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in 2018, which killed 17 people and prompted March for Our Lives protests, and the shooting late last month in southeast Michigan, that killed four, in a video released by the White House.

Advertisement

He referred to the above school shootings as "horrific shootings that make national headlines and embarrass us as a nation," adding that shootings also occur daily in Black and Brown communities that don't make the national headlines.

"As a nation, we owe all these families more than our prayers," Biden said in the video. "We owe them action."

RELATED 10-year-old among six injured in Durham, N.C., mall shooting

A lone gunman fatally shot 20 first-graders, and six school employees at Sandy Hook Elementary School while Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama.

"For me and for Barack, the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was one of the saddest days we were in office those eight years," Biden said in the video message.

Advertisement

In response, Biden noted in the video message that at the time the administration formed a broad coalition and enacted more than 20 executive orders to reduce gun violence, but came up short of enacting legislation.

RELATED Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery

"It was so darn frustrating, and it's still frustrating now for you and me and so many others," Biden said. "We have to keep up the pressure."

Biden specifically said there were "three commonsense bills to reduce gun violence that the Senate should pass now."

One of these bills would require more extensive background checks for gun sales. Another is to keep guns out of the hands of abusers. A third is the Build Back Better legislation, which Biden said "would make a landmark $5 billion investment in community violence prevention and intervention programs to support trusted leaders who work directly with people who are most likely to commit gun crimes or become gun victims before it's too late."

RELATED Georgia Assembly passes map that targets Rep. Lucy McBath

"May God bless all those innocent lives in Newtown and all across the country and all of you who have been the victims of gun violence and your families have suffered from it," Biden added while closing out his remarks in the video message. "My heart breaks for you, but we have to act. We can't give up. We got to get it done."

Advertisement

The White House also released a fact sheet Tuesday on steps the administration has taken, including a proposed rule in May to curb the proliferation of ghost guns, which are unserialized guns that law enforcement officials have identified as a threat to public safety.

Biden noted in his speech that steps the administration has taken have also included promoting the safe storage of firearms.

RELATED Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings

The administration also made certain American Rescue Plan funding -- $350 billion in state and local funding, and $122 billion in K-12 funding -- available as resources for community violence prevention and intervention programs, which Biden noted in his speech.

The community violence prevention and intervention strategies listed in the fact sheet include community policing, summer jobs for young adults, and substance abuse and mental health services.

The Department of Justice has proposed a rule to restrict accessories that turn pistols into rifles and legislation for states to adopt new "red flag" laws to keep firearms out of the hands of people who pose a danger to themselves or others, according to the fact sheet.

RELATED March for Our Lives: Students around the country rally against gun violence

The Justice Department has also expanded a program to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

Biden said in the video post, he's also calling in his budget for doubling funding for gun violence prevention research, including examining gun violence as "a public health threat."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Cornell University shuts campus amid 'red alert' COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Cornell University shuts campus amid 'red alert' COVID-19 outbreak
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Cornell University's Ithaca, N.Y., campus closed its facilities to students Tuesday due to a big COVID-19 outbreak.
Prosecutors in Kim Potter trial show differences between Taser, handgun
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Prosecutors in Kim Potter trial show differences between Taser, handgun
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The prosecution in the manslaughter trial of Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter showed the jury Tuesday the differences between a Taser and her handgun.
Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The percentage of Americans who identify as Christian dropped 15% over the past 14 years, while those who consider themselves religiously unaffiliated increased by 14%, a Pew study released Tuesday indicates.
Senate Democrats set to raise debt ceiling without Republican support
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate Democrats set to raise debt ceiling without Republican support
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Democratic senators are expected to vote Tuesday in favor of raising the country's debt ceiling, staving off a possible default.
Kentucky officials to probe safety policies at candle factory where 8 died
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kentucky officials to probe safety policies at candle factory where 8 died
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Kentucky authorities plan to investigate the Mayfield candle factory where eight people died during last week's tornado outbreak over questions about safety, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
D.C. attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Tuesday his office is suing two far-right groups over their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A ransomware attack has hit human resources company Kronos, impacting processing of employee payroll for companies using it.
Air Force discharges 27 for defying vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Air Force discharges 27 for defying vaccine mandate
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Air Force said on Monday it removed 27 people for not obeying orders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first dismissals by the U.S. military for refusing to get inoculated.
House set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The House will vote Tuesday on whether to hold former President Donald Trump's White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.
NYC vaccine mandate extended to children 5-11 years old
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC vaccine mandate extended to children 5-11 years old
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Children ages 5 to 11 will need to show proof of vaccination to dine out, see movies and enter fitness facilities in New York City starting Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
California, Philadelphia impose new COVID-19 mandates as cases jump
California, Philadelphia impose new COVID-19 mandates as cases jump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement