Facebook opens virtual reality app Horizon Worlds to U.S. and Canadian adults

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Facebook opened Horizon Worlds -- a virtual reality world of avatars -- to adults ages 18 and older in the United States and Canada on Thursday.

Avatars in Horizon Worlds can play games and interact with other users' avatars

A select few Oculus VR users with invitations were allowed to use Horizon Worlds beta when it launched last year. Facebook acquired Oculus for $2 billion in 2014.

The launch of Horizon Worlds is an important step for Facebook, which changed its name to Meta in October to describe its vision for the future of working and playing in a virtual world.

In October, the company also announced that it will launch its Reality Labs hardware division and spend about $10 billion over the next year to develop the metaverse.

Owner Mark Zuckerberg said that he hopes a billion people will use the metaverse within the next decade, and that the platform will host hundred of billions in digital commerce.