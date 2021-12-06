Foreign student enrollment in U.S. colleges drops 15% to under 1M

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Enrollment of foreign students in U.S. colleges and universities plunged 15% in the 2020-21 school year even though American institutions remain in high esteem, research showed Monday.
Fewer than 1 million foreign students enrolled for either online or in-person classes at U.S. universities in the 2020-21 school year, marking a 15% year-over-year decrease from the previous school year, according to data from the Institute of International Education analyzed by the Pew Research Center.