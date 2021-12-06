Foreign student enrollment in U.S. colleges drops 15% to under 1M

College students wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 walk on the Saint Louis University campus in St. Louis on August 19, 2020. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Enrollment of foreign students in U.S. colleges and universities plunged 15% in the 2020-21 school year even though American institutions remain in high esteem, research showed Monday. Fewer than 1 million foreign students enrolled for either online or in-person classes at U.S. universities in the 2020-21 school year, marking a 15% year-over-year decrease from the previous school year, according to data from the Institute of International Education analyzed by the Pew Charitable Trust. Advertisement

It also marked the first time since 2014-15 that fewer than 1 million international students have enrolled at U.S. institutions, historical IIE data showed.

Despite the slowdown, a median of 59% of adults across 16 advanced economies still describe American universities as either the best in the world or above average relative to those in other developed nations, according to a Pew survey.

The declining foreign enrollment was driven by sharp drop-offs in first-time students coming from South Korea (down 21% year-over-year), China (down 15%) and India (down 13%), according to the IIE's latest Open Doors survey, which included 3,000 U.S. colleges and universities.

China remained the leading place of origin for international students with 35% of all international students in the 2020-21 school year.

U.S. officials have said the 2020-21 drop-off is attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated border closings, flight cancellations and other challenges to global mobility.