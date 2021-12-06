Trending
Dec. 6, 2021 / 11:24 AM

Actor Jussie Smollett could take witness stand as trial enters 2nd week

By Clyde Hughes
Actor Jussie Smollett could take witness stand as trial enters 2nd week
Actor Jussie Smollett (L) arrives with family and attorneys for the first day of his trial at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Ill. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The trial of actor Jussie Smollett enters its second week on Monday, and the big question in Chicago is whether the former Empire television star will take the witness stand and explain what happened to him more than two years.

Smollett is accused of staging a phony and racially- and sexually-charged assault in 2019, and then reporting it to police.

The trial began a week ago and has already seen testimony from the two African brothers who say they were hired by Smollett to carry out the "attack." They told the court the faked attack was the result of some dispute Smollett had about his security.

Although it's typically unusual for a defendant to testify in their own defense, some observers say Smollett's case is anything but typical.

David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law, told WLS-TV that Smollett's testimony, in fact, might be his best chance to persuade the jury.

"I think they just want to hear his story and if they don't, the only one they've got is the prosecutions' story," Erickson said.

Judge James Linn told jurors last week that he expected to turn over the case on Monday or Tuesday. If the actor does decide to take the stand, it would likely happen on one of those same days.

Last week, defense attorneys worked to discredit the testimony from brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo. The attorneys have also argued that Chicago police zeroed in on Smollett from the beginning and did not pursue other leads.

Abimbola Osundairo told the court that he was "good friends" with Smollett after meeting him as an extra on Empire before the actor arranged the attack.

Smollett has pleaded not guilty to six counts relating to filing a false police report.

