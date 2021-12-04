Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 4, 2021 / 5:19 PM

Boulder supermarket shooting suspect deemed incompetent to stand trial

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Boulder supermarket shooting suspect deemed incompetent to stand trial
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, was deemed unfit to stand for trial. File Pool photo by Helen H. Richardson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store was deemed unfit to stand for trial.

During a court appearance Friday, Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, was unable to stand trial for the shooting, a spokeswoman for Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty told NBC News.

Advertisement

Alissa was ordered be moved to the Colorado Mental Health Institute after four doctors in three months were in agreement in their assessment of his mental state.

The details of Alissa's mental illness were not released but Dougherty added that the most recent evaluation was "incredibly thorough" and that he was confident Alissa would be able to face criminal charges once he receives medication and treatment.

Prosecutors, the defense and the court will receive updates from the state hospital every 30 days until he will face a competency hearing on March 15.

Friday marked the second time that Alissa was deemed unfit for trial as two court-appointed doctors determined in October that he is unable to "meaningfully converse with others" and has given only "superficial responses" to hypothetical legal questions.

Alissa, 22, faces a total of 115 charges stemming from March's mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder that left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

Advertisement

Prosecutors in May announced more than 50 sentence enhancers and 14 new attempted murder charges against Alissa, who was originally charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Read More

Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty Trial of ex-cop Kimberly Potter in death of Daunte Wright gets final jurors Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Jacqueline Avant

Latest Headlines

WWII 'Band of Brothers' officer Edward Shames dead at 99
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
WWII 'Band of Brothers' officer Edward Shames dead at 99
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Col. Edward Shames, the last surviving member of the World War II parachute infantry regiment known as the "Band of Brothers," died Friday. He was 99.
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The parents of a Michigan teen suspected in the Oxford High School shooting pleaded not guilty Saturday to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
South Carolina nurse indicted in fake COVID-19 vaccine card scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
South Carolina nurse indicted in fake COVID-19 vaccine card scheme
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A nurse at a South Carolina rehabilitation center has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Columbia for allegedly creating fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards.
Gilead recalls vials of COVID-19 drug remdesivir due to glass contamination
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gilead recalls vials of COVID-19 drug remdesivir due to glass contamination
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Gilead Sciences announced a nationwide recall of 55,000 vials of its COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir due to the "presence of glass particulates."
Cryptocurrencies drop sharply in overnight sell-off
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cryptocurrencies drop sharply in overnight sell-off
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Bitcoin fell sharply Saturday, losing about 20% in 24 hours before beginning to bounce back.
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
A potent storm is set to approach the rain-weary Northwest early next week, dumping rain and snow on the region.
Bump stock ban remains intact as U.S appeals court deadlocks
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Bump stock ban remains intact as U.S appeals court deadlocks
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A U.S appeals court ruling, which ended in deadlock Friday, left intact a "bump stock" ban that went into place during the Trump-era.
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The parents of the Michigan teenager accused of killing four classmates in a mass shooting have been criminally charged and police were searching for them Friday, authorities said.
Fauci: COVID-19 booster likely to give 'wide range' of protection against variants
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fauci: COVID-19 booster likely to give 'wide range' of protection against variants
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Booster shots likely will offer cross protection against a "wide range" of COVID-19 variants, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a news conference Friday.
Biden signs bill to avoid shutdown, fund gov't until February
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden signs bill to avoid shutdown, fund gov't until February
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a short-term government funding bill on Friday, avoiding the threat of a federal shutdown.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement