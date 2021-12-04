Boulder supermarket shooting suspect deemed incompetent to stand trial

1/5

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store was deemed unfit to stand for trial. During a court appearance Friday, Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, was unable to stand trial for the shooting, a spokeswoman for Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty told NBC News. Advertisement

Alissa was ordered be moved to the Colorado Mental Health Institute after four doctors in three months were in agreement in their assessment of his mental state.

The details of Alissa's mental illness were not released but Dougherty added that the most recent evaluation was "incredibly thorough" and that he was confident Alissa would be able to face criminal charges once he receives medication and treatment.

Prosecutors, the defense and the court will receive updates from the state hospital every 30 days until he will face a competency hearing on March 15.

Friday marked the second time that Alissa was deemed unfit for trial as two court-appointed doctors determined in October that he is unable to "meaningfully converse with others" and has given only "superficial responses" to hypothetical legal questions.

Alissa, 22, faces a total of 115 charges stemming from March's mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder that left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

Prosecutors in May announced more than 50 sentence enhancers and 14 new attempted murder charges against Alissa, who was originally charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.