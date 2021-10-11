Evaluators find Colo. grocery shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial

Mourners hold candles Thursday during a vigil for the victims from the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store, where 10 people, including a police officer, were killed Monday. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Mourners pick up candles during the vigil. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Mourners hold candles during a vigil. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The people killed inside the store were: Officer Eric Talley, an 11-year member of the force; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25, a manager at the store; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
President Joe Biden ordered all flags at the White House and other buildings to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
A woman lays yellow roses on the ground during a vigil. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
People pay their respects on Wednesday at a memorial outside the store. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Signs and flowers are placed on a fence outside King Soopers. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Snow covers memorial items outside the grocery store. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
A mourner writes a message to pay respects at the memorial. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Flowers and cards cover a fence outside King Soopers grocery store on Tuesday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
A mourner pays respects to memorials for the victims. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Police said the suspect, identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was in custody and had been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The gunman walked into the store wearing a tactical vest with multiple weapons, one of which he bought just days before, according to police. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
A woman brings flowers to a makeshift memorial on a police vehicle outside police headquarters honoring Talley. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
A police officer places flowers on a makeshift memorial for Talley. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
A man is comforted after laying flowers outside King Soopers. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
A man grieves after laying flowers outside a King Soopers grocery store. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
A crime scene technician takes measurements outside the store. Police have not released information about a motive for the killings. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
A man places flowers near a fence outside King Soopers. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Well-wishers hang flowers outside King Soopers. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
A mourner wipes her eyes as she arrives to lay flowers. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
FBI technicians walk past the shattered front of the grocery store. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the mass shooting in the State Dining Room of the White House. "We have been through too many of these," Biden said. "I don't need to wait another minute to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future, and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act." Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold wipes her eye at a press conference to discuss the Monday shooting deaths. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Boulder city and county officials wait to speak at a press conference. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks at a press conference to discuss the mass shooting. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo