Evaluators find Colo. grocery shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A team of psychologists has determined that the accused killer of 10 people at a Colorado grocery store earlier this year isn't competent to stand trial, court filings show.

Two court-appointed doctors found last week that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is unable to "meaningfully converse with others" and has given only "superficial responses" to hypothetical legal questions, leading them to conclude he is incompetent to defend himself at trial, court documents indicated.

Boulder County, Colo., prosecutors, however, have challenged that assessment and asked County Judge Ingrid Bakke to order a second psychological exam. She is expected to rule on that request Thursday, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Alissa's public defenders objected to the request for a second evaluation, arguing prosecutors are not acting in good faith and have misrepresented the doctors' findings.

Alissa, 21, faces a total of 115 charges stemming from March's mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder that left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

Prosecutors in May announced more than 50 sentence enhancers and 14 new attempted murder charges against Alissa, who was originally charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The shooting began at around 2:40 p.m. on March 22 with officers dispatched to the grocery store following calls that a man with a AR-15 rifle had opened fire, prosecutors said.

Police arrived and exchanged fire with the gunman, taking Alissa into custody at about 3:28 p.m. The suspect surrendered to police after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and was in possession of a green tactical vest, a rifle and a semiautomatic handgun.