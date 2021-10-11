Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 11, 2021 / 5:31 PM

Evaluators find Colo. grocery shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial

By
Don Jacobson
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colorado, on March 25, 2021. File Photo by&nbsp;Helen H. Richardson/UPI/Pool&nbsp;
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colorado, on March 25, 2021. File Photo by Helen H. Richardson/UPI/Pool  | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A team of psychologists has determined that the accused killer of 10 people at a Colorado grocery store earlier this year isn't competent to stand trial, court filings show.

Two court-appointed doctors found last week that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is unable to "meaningfully converse with others" and has given only "superficial responses" to hypothetical legal questions, leading them to conclude he is incompetent to defend himself at trial, court documents indicated.

Advertisement

Boulder County, Colo., prosecutors, however, have challenged that assessment and asked County Judge Ingrid Bakke to order a second psychological exam. She is expected to rule on that request Thursday, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Alissa's public defenders objected to the request for a second evaluation, arguing prosecutors are not acting in good faith and have misrepresented the doctors' findings.

RELATED President Joe Biden announces 'major crackdown' on illegal gun sales, violence

Alissa, 21, faces a total of 115 charges stemming from March's mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder that left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

Prosecutors in May announced more than 50 sentence enhancers and 14 new attempted murder charges against Alissa, who was originally charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Advertisement

The shooting began at around 2:40 p.m. on March 22 with officers dispatched to the grocery store following calls that a man with a AR-15 rifle had opened fire, prosecutors said.

RELATED Appeals court stays judge's ruling to overturn California's assault weapons ban

Police arrived and exchanged fire with the gunman, taking Alissa into custody at about 3:28 p.m. The suspect surrendered to police after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and was in possession of a green tactical vest, a rifle and a semiautomatic handgun.

Boulder, Colo., mourns mass shooting at supermarket

Mourners hold candles Thursday during a vigil for the victims from the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store, where 10 people, including a police officer, were killed Monday. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Prosecutors file new charges against accused Boulder, Colo., shooter

Latest Headlines

California wildfire prompts highway closure, evacuations
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
California wildfire prompts highway closure, evacuations
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A rapidly growing wildfire that exploded north of Santa Barbara on Monday has prompted officials to close a major highway and issue evacuation orders.
GOP lawmakers introduce bill in support of Columbus Day
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GOP lawmakers introduce bill in support of Columbus Day
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Amid a growing movement to designated the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day, two GOP lawmakers have introduced legislation in support of recognizing Columbus Day.
Miami moves to fire police chief six months after being hired
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Miami moves to fire police chief six months after being hired
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Miami officials on Monday suspended police chief Art Acevedo with the intent to fire him following six months of tumult as the city's top cop.
Russia jails man amid crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Russia jails man amid crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A judge in southern Russia convicted and sentenced a 59-year-old disabled man to 50 months in prison for practicing his religion.
At least two killed as plane crashes into two homes near San Diego
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
At least two killed as plane crashes into two homes near San Diego
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a neighborhood near San Diego on Monday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed an executive order banning any entity in the state -- including private businesses -- from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees or customers.
Whistleblower Frances Haugen to appear before Facebook oversight board
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Whistleblower Frances Haugen to appear before Facebook oversight board
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen will appear before the Facebook's independent oversight board in the coming weeks, its members announced Monday.
Prosecutor: No charges against Minn. police in death of Winston Smith
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Prosecutor: No charges against Minn. police in death of Winston Smith
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- There will be no charges filed against undercover police officers involved in the shooting of a Black man in a Minneapolis parking ramp earlier this year, a prosecutor announced Monday.
PG&E shuts off power to 25,000 in California amid 'critical' fire weather conditions
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
PG&E shuts off power to 25,000 in California amid 'critical' fire weather conditions
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- California utility Pacific Gas & Electric Co. preemptively shut off service to approximately 25,000 customers beginning early Monday morning amid forecasts of "critical fire weather conditions."
Amazon extends remote work policies indefinitely for many employees
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Amazon extends remote work policies indefinitely for many employees
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A top Amazon official said Monday the online retailing giant will allow many of its corporate and tech employees to continue to work from home indefinitely.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pamela to blast Mexico as a major hurricane before eyeing Texas
Pamela to blast Mexico as a major hurricane before eyeing Texas
London police drop sex abuse investigation of Prince Andrew
London police drop sex abuse investigation of Prince Andrew
6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Hawaii
6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Hawaii
FDA weighing emergency approval for 1st pill to treat COVID-19
FDA weighing emergency approval for 1st pill to treat COVID-19
Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds more flights after weekend troubles
Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds more flights after weekend troubles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/