Ex-deputy indicted on murder charges in shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday indicted a former sheriff's deputy on murder charges in the 2020 shooting death of a 23-year-old Black man outside of his home.

The grand jury returned a three-count indictment against former Franklin County Sheriff's office deputy Jason Meade in connection with the Dec. 4, 2020, shooting of Casey Goodson Jr.

The indictment includes two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide.

Meade, who was assigned to a fugitive task force searching for someone else, fatally shot Goodson in the doorway of his Columbus home. An autopsy report showed that Goodson was shot six times, with five of the bullets entering his back.

The indictments Thursday were announced by special prosecutors H. Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer, who were assigned to assist the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office in the investigation of Goodson's death.

Meade's defense attorney, Mark Collins, told WBNS-TV the former deputy turned himself in Thursday and will make an initial appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday, where he will plead not guilty and ask for a "reasonable" bond.

Very little information has been revealed about Goodson's shooting because there were no known eyewitnesses and Meade was not wearing a body camera.

Goodson's family says he was returning from the dentist and was unlocking the door to his home when he was shot. Collins argues that Goodson pointed a gun at Meade. Goodson's mother, Tamala Payne, said her son had a license to legally carry a concealed weapon.

Payne and 15 other family member hailed the indictment at a news conference called by family attorney Sean Walton and announced that they have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

"I'm overwhelmed with joy," she said. "My emotions are everywhere."

"While we celebrate this win, we know this isn't over," Walton said. "We know the ultimate end game is a conviction for the murder of Casey Goodson."