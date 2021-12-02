Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 10:03 AM

White House unveils reforms to 'level playing field' for underserved small businesses

By Clyde Hughes
White House unveils reforms to 'level playing field' for underserved small businesses
President Joe Biden visits W.S. Jenks & Son hardware, a small business in Washington, D.C., on March 9. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration will ask federal agencies to give more spending contracts to minority and underserved smaller businesses -- at more than twice the current level.

Officials said the intent is to increase the statutory goal from 5% to 11%. That means smaller and minority businesses would receive 11% of all federal contracts.

Advertisement

The shift would move closer to Biden's goal of having disadvantaged American businesses receive 15% of all contracts by 2025.

"Increasing federal spending with underserved businesses not only helps more Americans realize their entrepreneurial dreams but also narrows persistent wealth disparities," the White House said in a statement.

RELATED Report: Expansion of religious exemptions undermining law

"Based on data provided by the Small Business Administration, differences in business ownership account for 20% of the wealth gap between average White and Black households."

The analysis, released Wednesday, showed that Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Native Alaskan business owners remain underrepresented relative to their population share, as are female business owners and those in rural counties.

The White House said it will also release disaggregated data of federal contract spending by race/ethnicity of the business owners to improve transparency. That will enhance contracting opportunities by implementing changes to the government's use of "category management," it said.

Advertisement
RELATED Black, Hispanic cancer clinical trial enrollment rises, both still underrepresented

The change is also expected to raise the number of new entrants to the federal marketplace and reverse declines in the small business supplier base. It will also adopt key management practices to drive accountability and institutionalize the achievement of small business contracting goals.

"Small business contracting goals are a key element of our federal procurement system, driving priorities for nearly 40,000 federal contracting officers," the White House noted.

This week in Washington

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., speaks to reporters after weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Younger Black people in U.S. may be getting less heart healthy, study says

Latest Headlines

Police: School shooter planned killing spree, journal, videos show
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police: School shooter planned killing spree, journal, videos show
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Videos and a journal found in the backpack of the student accused of killing four classmates and wounding eight others at a Michigan high school show the mass shooting was pre-meditated, authorities said.
House leaders agree on bill to avoid gov't shutdown; vote expected soon
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House leaders agree on bill to avoid gov't shutdown; vote expected soon
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Congressional leaders in the House reached an agreement Thursday on a spending bill to keep the government operating until mid-February, and possibly avoid a federal shutdown that could begin Friday.
Adviser Symone Sanders leaving VP Kamala Harris' staff, reports say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Adviser Symone Sanders leaving VP Kamala Harris' staff, reports say
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, will leave her post by the end of the year and become the second major departure from her staff in months, according to news reports.
Biden to step up COVID-19 fight with testing for travelers, coverage for home tests
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to step up COVID-19 fight with testing for travelers, coverage for home tests
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Biden will announce a strategy Thursday to fight COVID-19 in the winter months -- a plan that includes rigid testing requirements for travelers entering the U.S. and insurers covering the cost of home tests.
Texas now bans medical abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas now bans medical abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A new law limiting the use of abortion-inducing medication in Texas goes into effect Thursday.
Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, fatally shot at home
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, fatally shot at home
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant, was fatally shot at her Beverly Hills home in what police say was not a random act of violence.
U.S. offers $5M reward for drug trafficker Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. offers $5M reward for drug trafficker Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The State Department has announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, an accused leader of one of Mexico's most violent drug trafficking gangs.
Kirby Inland Marine agrees to pay $15.3M for 2014 Texas oil spill
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kirby Inland Marine agrees to pay $15.3M for 2014 Texas oil spill
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Houston-based Kirby Inland Marine has agreed to pay $15.3 million in damages and assessment costs to resolve federal and state claims in connection to a massive 2014 oil spill in the Houston Ship Channel.
House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to recommend that Congress hold former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt for refusing to contempt
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- To commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled an updated national strategy to fight the disease -- which also aims to end the epidemic in the United States by the start of the next decade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back
Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement