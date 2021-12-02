Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 7:21 AM

Biden to announce changes to federal COVID-19 strategy for winter months

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Biden to announce changes to federal COVID-19 strategy for winter months
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI. | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce a strategy at the National Institutes of Health on Thursday to fight COVID-19 in the coming winter months -- a plan that includes rigid testing requirements for travelers entering the United States and insurers covering the cost of home tests.

The winter plan also includes encouraging booster shots for all adults and vaccinating children to keep schools open.

Advertisement

The new strategy comes amid the threat of a new mutation, the Omicron variant, which scientists are still trying to get a handle on.

Biden is scheduled to announce the plan in a visit to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., at 1:40 p.m. EST.

RELATED Dow falls 461 points over fears of first U.S. Omicron case

"We have more tools today to fight the Omicron variant than we have had to fight previous variants, including Delta," the White House said in a statement. "Nearly 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated, booster shots are authorized for all adults, and a vaccine is authorized for kids aged 5 and older.

"The U.S. is leading the world in vaccinating children, and millions of Americans have already gotten their boosters. And, the Food and Drug Administration is reviewing additional antiviral treatments for when people do get sick."

Advertisement

As part of Biden's strategy, insurers will be required to cover the cost of at-home coronavirus tests, the White House said. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

The Biden administration said the president's efforts also will include strengthening public health protocols for safer international travel, adding workplace protections to keep businesses open and employing rapid response teams in areas with rapidly rising cases.

RELATED Omicron is here; how fast it will spread remains unclear, experts say

The White House said the government will consider supplying treatment pills to help prevent coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Last week, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended emergency authorization for the experimental COVID-19 pill molnupiravir from Merck, which has been shown to be effective as a treatment.

Biden will also visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday before making his announcement.

RELATED Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns

"Today's actions will ensure we are using these tools as effectively as possible to protect the American people against this variant and to continue to battle the Delta variant during the winter months when viruses tend to thrive," the White House added.

"These actions will help keep our economy growing and keep Americans safe from severe COVID-19."

Latest Headlines

Texas now bans medical abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Texas now bans medical abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A new law limiting the use of abortion-inducing medication in Texas goes into effect Thursday.
Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, fatally shot at home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, fatally shot at home
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant, was fatally shot at her Beverly Hills home in what police say was not a random act of violence.
U.S. offers $5M reward for drug trafficker Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. offers $5M reward for drug trafficker Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The State Department has announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, an accused leader of one of Mexico's most violent drug trafficking gangs.
Kirby Inland Marine agrees to pay $15.3M for 2014 Texas oil spill
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kirby Inland Marine agrees to pay $15.3M for 2014 Texas oil spill
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Houston-based Kirby Inland Marine has agreed to pay $15.3 million in damages and assessment costs to resolve federal and state claims in connection to a massive 2014 oil spill in the Houston Ship Channel.
House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to recommend that Congress hold former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt for refusing to contempt
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- To commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled an updated national strategy to fight the disease -- which also aims to end the epidemic in the United States by the start of the next decade.
Judge blocks Texas law to stop social media firms from banning users
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge blocks Texas law to stop social media firms from banning users
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Texas law that seeks to restrict how social media companies moderate their content and was championed by Republicans who say the platforms are biased against conservatives.
'Good friend' of Jussie Smollett says 'Empire' actor recruited him to stage hate crime
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Good friend' of Jussie Smollett says 'Empire' actor recruited him to stage hate crime
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A self-professed good friend of Jussie Smollett testified Wednesday that the former Empire actor had recruited him and his brother to stage a hate crime in the winter of 2019.
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A woman accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of grooming her to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein said the late financier brought her to meet President Donald Trump at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort when she was 14.
Oklahoma parole board denies clemency to death row prisoner
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Oklahoma parole board denies clemency to death row prisoner
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday to deny clemency for a man convicted of killing four people in 2005.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
Detective testifies child porn files traced to Josh Duggar's car dealership computer
Detective testifies child porn files traced to Josh Duggar's car dealership computer
Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement