Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030

A red ribbon in recognition of World AIDS Day hangs from the North Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 1, 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- To commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled an updated national strategy to fight the disease -- which includes the lofty goal of ending the epidemic in the United States by the start of the next decade. The White House announced the "whole-of-society" strategy, which incorporates the latest data, prevalence and trends and expands the focus on addressing social determinants that influence HIV risks and outcomes. Advertisement

Biden is scheduled to expand on the plan during a briefing at 2:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Officials said the 98-page plan will re-energize the administration's commitment to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030.

It also encourages reforms for state-level HIV criminal laws and adds new focus to engaging the private sector to step up work to fight HIV and AIDS.

The White House noted that more than 700,000 people have died of AIDS in the United States in the four decades since it was first discovered. The worldwide figure is 36 million. About 1.2 million Americans are estimated to be living with HIV.

"President Biden pledged to update and implement the nation's comprehensive HIV/AIDS strategy to 'aggressively reduce new HIV cases while increasing our access to treatment and eliminating inequitable access to medical and support services,'" a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"The strategy gives us that framework for the directions and policies and also reflects President Biden's commitment to accelerate and strengthen the national response to ending the HIV epidemic."

Officials said Biden, in his remarks on Wednesday, will underscore a commitment and partnership with several key countries and institutions in the fight. The United States will host the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in late 2022. The event, which focuses on eradicating AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, is held only once every three years.

At the last conference in Lyon, France, in 2019, the Global Fund received a record $14 billion in pledges. The United States is the fund's largest donor and has provided $17 billion since the partnership began 20 years ago.

"As a founding member ... the United States will ensure that the establishment of the Global Fund and the replenishment serve to accelerate the progress, again, to end the HIV epidemic by the year 2030," the official said.