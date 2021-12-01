Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 8:30 AM

Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030

By Clyde Hughes
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
A red ribbon in recognition of World AIDS Day hangs from the North Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 1, 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- To commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled an updated national strategy to fight the disease -- which includes the lofty goal of ending the epidemic in the United States by the start of the next decade.

The White House announced the "whole-of-society" strategy, which incorporates the latest data, prevalence and trends and expands the focus on addressing social determinants that influence HIV risks and outcomes.

Advertisement

Biden is scheduled to expand on the plan during a briefing at 2:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Officials said the 98-page plan will re-energize the administration's commitment to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030.

RELATED CDC: New HIV infections stay high among Hispanic gay, bisexual men of color

It also encourages reforms for state-level HIV criminal laws and adds new focus to engaging the private sector to step up work to fight HIV and AIDS.

The White House noted that more than 700,000 people have died of AIDS in the United States in the four decades since it was first discovered. The worldwide figure is 36 million. About 1.2 million Americans are estimated to be living with HIV.

"President Biden pledged to update and implement the nation's comprehensive HIV/AIDS strategy to 'aggressively reduce new HIV cases while increasing our access to treatment and eliminating inequitable access to medical and support services,'" a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Vaccinated, immunocompromised people still at greater COVID-19 risk

"The strategy gives us that framework for the directions and policies and also reflects President Biden's commitment to accelerate and strengthen the national response to ending the HIV epidemic."

Officials said Biden, in his remarks on Wednesday, will underscore a commitment and partnership with several key countries and institutions in the fight. The United States will host the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in late 2022. The event, which focuses on eradicating AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, is held only once every three years.

At the last conference in Lyon, France, in 2019, the Global Fund received a record $14 billion in pledges. The United States is the fund's largest donor and has provided $17 billion since the partnership began 20 years ago.

RELATED Single dose of HPV vaccine may be enough for protection, trial suggests

"As a founding member ... the United States will ensure that the establishment of the Global Fund and the replenishment serve to accelerate the progress, again, to end the HIV epidemic by the year 2030," the official said.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court set to hear arguments in landmark Mississippi abortion case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court set to hear arguments in landmark Mississippi abortion case
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a key abortion case that seeks to challenge the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade, which made the practice legal in the United States.
Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A New Mexico judge has authorized investigators to search an Albuquerque prop firm as they seek answers to how two people were shot, one fatally, on a film set in October.
U.S., Taliban conclude two-day talks in Qatar amid humanitarian crisis
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S., Taliban conclude two-day talks in Qatar amid humanitarian crisis
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan's Taliban-led government concluded two days of talks in Qatar on Tuesday amid a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis in the Middle Eastern country.
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide.
Accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for Jeffrey Epstein
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A woman who accuses Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her when she was 14 years old told jurors Tuesday the late financier's closest associate Ghislaine Maxwell participated in grooming her for him.
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely for role in brother's defense
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely for role in brother's defense
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely Tuesday after the network said it received new information about his attempts to defend his brother former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from sexual harassment allegations.
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- At least three people died and eight others were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a southeast Michigan high school, sheriff's officials said.
4 jurors seated in trial of Kim Potter for death of Daunte Wright
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
4 jurors seated in trial of Kim Potter for death of Daunte Wright
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Four jurors have been seated in the manslaughter trial of a former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year.
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Otis Anderson Jr., a former football player for the University of Central Florida and the Los Angeles Rams, was shot and killed by his father in a double shooting that also left his mother hospitalized.
FDA panel endorses emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA panel endorses emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday voted to endorse emergency use authorization for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement