New forensic technology leads to arrest in Florida woman's 1983 death

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested a man who they believe to be the killer of a young Florida woman almost 40 years ago -- a cold case that may now have been solved with new forensic technology.

Police in Delray Beach, about 50 miles north of Miami, said they arrested Ralph Williams early this week after his fingerprint was placed at the scene where Carla Lowe's body was found on Nov. 13, 1983.

Lowe was 21 when she disappeared and was later found beaten and run over in a street near an Amtrak train station.

Williams, 59, was arrested in Jacksonville and charged with first-degree murder. Authorities said he was originally a person of interest in Lowe's death, but investigators never had enough to tie him to the crime.

Delray Beach police added a cold case investigator this year, the first one in the department. Lowe's was the first cold case murder solved by the department.

"[The Lowe family] know that he is now hopefully going to pay the price for the rest of his life," said Delray Beach Det. Todd Clancy, according to WPBF TV.

"Obviously, I don't know if they can get closure, but it may help them out a little bit."