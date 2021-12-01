Breaking News
First case of COVID-19 Omicron variant reported in U.S.
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 2:29 PM

New forensic technology leads to arrest in Florida woman's 1983 death

By UPI Staff

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested a man who they believe to be the killer of a young Florida woman almost 40 years ago -- a cold case that may now have been solved with new forensic technology.

Police in Delray Beach, about 50 miles north of Miami, said they arrested Ralph Williams early this week after his fingerprint was placed at the scene where Carla Lowe's body was found on Nov. 13, 1983.

Advertisement

Lowe was 21 when she disappeared and was later found beaten and run over in a street near an Amtrak train station.

Williams, 59, was arrested in Jacksonville and charged with first-degree murder. Authorities said he was originally a person of interest in Lowe's death, but investigators never had enough to tie him to the crime.

Delray Beach police added a cold case investigator this year, the first one in the department. Lowe's was the first cold case murder solved by the department.

"[The Lowe family] know that he is now hopefully going to pay the price for the rest of his life," said Delray Beach Det. Todd Clancy, according to WPBF TV.

"Obviously, I don't know if they can get closure, but it may help them out a little bit."

Advertisement

Read More

4 jurors seated in trial of Kim Potter for death of Daunte Wright Alabama death row inmate who survived botched execution dies from cancer Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Latest Headlines

Omicron variant detected in U.S. for first time, Fauci announces
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Omicron variant detected in U.S. for first time, Fauci announces
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Public health official Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday confirmed that the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in the United States.
Supreme Court weighs fetal viability in landmark Mississippi abortion case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court weighs fetal viability in landmark Mississippi abortion case
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments Wednesday in a key abortion case that seeks to challenge the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade, which made the practice legal in the United States.
Georgia Tech graduate Andre Dickens wins Atlanta's 61st mayor seat in runoff
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia Tech graduate Andre Dickens wins Atlanta's 61st mayor seat in runoff
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Atlanta-native Andre Dickens is Atlanta's 61st mayor after winning a runoff election against Felicia Moore.
Sheriff: Michigan school shooter used father's gun; 4th student dies
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sheriff: Michigan school shooter used father's gun; 4th student dies
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Michigan high school gunman who shot three fellow students dead and wounded eight others used a 9mm pistol purchased by his father days before, investigators said. A fourth student died Wednesday.
ADL finds 'cracks in enforcement' of anti-Holocaust posts on Facebook
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ADL finds 'cracks in enforcement' of anti-Holocaust posts on Facebook
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A year after Facebook banned Holocaust denial posts and classified them as "hate speech," the Anti-Defamation League found cracks in the enforcement that led to more anti-Holocaust posts on the social media site.
Capital One eliminates unpopular overdraft fees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Capital One eliminates unpopular overdraft fees
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Capital One announced Wednesday that it would eliminate all overdraft fees and non-sufficient fund fees for its customers, essentially giving up $150 million in annual revenue.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won't run for 3rd term, reports say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won't run for 3rd term, reports say
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has decided not to run for a third term, according to news reports Wednesday.
ADP-Moody's: U.S. beat projections with 534,000 private jobs in November
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP-Moody's: U.S. beat projections with 534,000 private jobs in November
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. labor market added more than a half-million private-sector jobs during the month of November, a stout figure that shows some economic resiliency in the face of rising inflation and new coronavirus variants.
House Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt charge for ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt charge for ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack will vote Wednesday on whether to favor contempt of Congress charges against a former Justice Department official for refusing to comply with a subpoena.
Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A New Mexico judge has authorized investigators to search an Albuquerque prop firm as they seek answers to how two people were shot, one fatally, on a film set in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement