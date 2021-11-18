Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2021 / 4:14 AM

DHS: Last Afghan evacuees housed at Fort Lee resettled

By Darryl Coote
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley deliver remarks about the end of the 20-year military mission in Afghanistan at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Va., on September 1. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced the completion of resettlement operations at one of its eight military posts where Afghan nationals evacuated from their war-torn country have been housed since the summer.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Wednesday the last group of Afghans housed at Fort Lee, Va., have been successfully resettled across the United States.

Advertisement

In July, the Virginia base was the first of eight military posts selected to receive thousands of Afghans fleeing their country, with the first batch of some 2,500 evacuates -- those who aided the U.S. military during its two-decade war -- having arrived at the end of that month.

The eight bases were set up as part of Operation Allies Welcome to house the Afghan nationals as they undergo a rigorous, multi-layered screening and vetting process by several federal, law enforcement and intelligence departments.

RELATED Senate panel examines what went wrong in Afghanistan

"Last summer, Fort Lee was the first of eight DOD installations to welcome Afghans as they underwent the resettlement process, and today the task force at Fort Lee is the first to bid farewell to the Afghans as they proceed on to their lives in America," said U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, U.S. Northern Command commander.

Advertisement

The evacuation effort began amid the U.S. military withdrawal from the country that ended at the end of August, resulting in some 6,000 Americans and 124,000 Afghans airlifted from the country to the United States and international partners as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

To date, more than 25,000 Afghan evacuees have been resettled nationwide with the remaining seven military posts housing approximately 45,000 who are completing their resettlement process, according to DHS data.

RELATED DHS Secretary Mayorkas grilled on 'broken' immigration system

Robert J. Fenton Jr., senior response official for Operation Allies Welcome, called the completion of the Fort Lee resettlement operation an "historic milestone" that highlights the nation's "commitment and perseverance" to welcome Afghan allies to the United States.

"We are incredibly proud of the collaboration that has led to the resettlement of more than 25,000 vulnerable Afghans, including those who worked on behalf of the United States, into local communities across our country," he said.

The remaining Afghans undergoing the resettlement process are housed at Indiana's Camp Atterbury, New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Mexico's Holloman Air Force Base, Texas' Fort Bliss, Wisconsin's Fort McCoy and Virginia's Fort Pickett and Marine Corps Base Quantico.

RELATED DHS: U.S. faces 'heightened' terrorism threat this holiday season

The resettlement effort has been led by the State Department in coordination with more than 200 local resettlement affiliates nationwide.

Advertisement

"We've reached a big milestone -- the last group of Afghan refugee families at Fort Lee have been successfully resettled," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a tweet. "I'm grateful for the hard work of everyone in Virginia who helped to safely welcome our Afghan allies."

Latest Headlines

Senate sends bill to honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate sends bill to honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan to Biden's desk
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Senate unanimously passed legislation to posthumously award the 13 service members killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan Congressional Gold Medials.
Florida passes bills to restrict Biden's COVID-19 mandates
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida passes bills to restrict Biden's COVID-19 mandates
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled Florida legislature passed a series of bills restricting the government's ability to enforce vaccine and mask mandates.
Memphis Police: Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Memphis Police: Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot Wednesday at a Memphis bakery, prompting police to increase its presence in specific locations throughout the city to prevent retaliatory violence.
Federal judge approves $88M settlement for families of Charleston church shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge approves $88M settlement for families of Charleston church shooting
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge approved an $88 million settlement between the Justice Department and the families of the 2015 deadly mass shooting at a Charleston, S.C., church.
Biden administration probes claims of discrimination at Texas school district
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden administration probes claims of discrimination at Texas school district
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education has opened three investigations into allegations of racial and gender discrimination at Carroll Independent School District in Southlake.
'Rust' script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin, producers, crew over fatal set shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Rust' script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin, producers, crew over fatal set shooting
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell on Wednesday sued Alec Baldwin along with the producers and crew of the film after a fatal shooting that took place on the set last month.
Mississippi executes first prisoner since 2012
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Mississippi executes first prisoner since 2012
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The state of Mississippi executed its first death row inmate in nearly a decade on Wednesday -- David Neal Cox, convicted of murdering his wife in 2010.
VA is failing survivors of sexual violence, IG and veterans advocates say
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
VA is failing survivors of sexual violence, IG and veterans advocates say
The inspector general for the Department of Veterans Affairs and advocates from veterans groups Wednesday highlighted systemic failings in how the VA handles military sexual trauma claims.
Biden pushes for electric vehicle future in visit to Detroit GM plant
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden pushes for electric vehicle future in visit to Detroit GM plant
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited General Motors' "Factory Zero" in Detroit as he hailed the provisions for electric vehicles included in the newly signed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse trial concludes second day of deliberations
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse trial concludes second day of deliberations
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin jury concluded their second day of deliberations Wednesday in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen who shot to death two men during protests last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi executes first prisoner since 2012
Mississippi executes first prisoner since 2012
British stealth jet crashes into ocean from HMS Queen Elizabeth
British stealth jet crashes into ocean from HMS Queen Elizabeth
Longtime inmate and key figure in juvenile sentence reforms finally wins parole
Longtime inmate and key figure in juvenile sentence reforms finally wins parole
Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse trial concludes second day of deliberations
Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse trial concludes second day of deliberations
Maryland health officials confirm case of monkeypox in traveler
Maryland health officials confirm case of monkeypox in traveler
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement