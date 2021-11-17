Longtime inmate and key figure in juvenile sentence reforms may finally win parole

Henry Montgomery was initially sentenced to death for killing a man when he was 17. He later was resentenced to life without parole. Wednesday, he may be granted his freedom. Photo by Phtorxp/Pixabay

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Louisiana man who's spent the vast majority of his life in prison for killing a sheriff's deputy when he was a minor almost 60 years ago -- and whose case has been instrumental in freeing hundreds of inmates who were sentenced to life for crimes as juveniles -- may finally get his turn to walk free. Henry Montgomery will have his third hearing on Wednesday before a Louisiana parole board, and advocates hope it will be his last. They say he's served an unconscionably long sentence sentence for a crime he committed when he was 17, in spite of state Supreme Court rulings that determined that life sentences for juveniles amount to "cruel and unusual punishment."

Montgomery is now 75.

"His continued incarceration is a grave injustice and the board should grant his immediate release," the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth tweeted recently.

Montgomery was 17 when he shot and killed East Baton Rouge Paris Deputy Charles Hurt in 1963, after the lawman caught him skipping school.

He was initially sentenced to death, but that sentence was overturned in 1966 when the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that he did not receive a fair trial. After a retrial, he was sentenced to life without parole.

For the past 57 years, Montgomery has been locked up in the Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as "Angola" after the former plantation that occupied the area.

"Through his personal growth, maturity, and maintenance of an excellent record of conduct while in prison, Henry proves daily that he is no longer the 17-year-old child he was in 1963," Marshan Allen, national policy director of Represent Justice, said in a tweet.

"Henry Montgomery's case was central to the [Supreme Court] decision on juveniles sentenced to life without parole, but he's still incarcerated," the Sentencing Project tweeted. "He has spent 57 years behind bars. It's time for Henry Montgomery to come home."

Montgomery's case was at the center of a legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and resulted in a ruling that's allowed nearly 1,000 people who were sentenced to life without parole as a juvenile to be freed.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that life without parole for crimes committed as juveniles violates the Eighth Amendment, which bars "excessive" bail, fines and "cruel and unusual punishments." Four years later, the high court heard Montgomery's case and made their earlier ruling retroactive -- finally giving Montgomery a shot at parole after 53 years.

At his first two parole hearings -- in 2018 and 2019 -- he was denied release. His third is scheduled for Wednesday in Baton Rouge.

Montgomery will face a three-judge panel for the Louisiana parole board to determine if he will finally be set free.

In Montgomery's case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that juvenile offenders "must be given the opportunity to show their crime did not reflect irreparable corruption; and, if it did not, their hope for some years of life outside prison walls must be restored."

At both of his previous two parole hearings, two of the three board members voted to grant him his release from prison and one voted to keep him imprisoned. At the time, parole decisions had to be unanimous.

Earlier this year, however, Louisiana changed its law to require only a majority vote if an inmate meets certain conditions -- meaning Montgomery could be freed if he gets another 2-1 vote in his favor at Wednesday's hearing.

The dissenting voter who voted against releasing Montgomery in 2019 said that the inmate had not presented enough programs in prison. But Andrew Hundley, one of the people who was released as a result of Montgomery vs. Louisiana and director of the Louisiana Parole Project, said that Angola did not offer such programs for decades of his sentence.

"It was the most violent prison in America. There wasn't this idea of rehabilitation and that prisoners should take part in programming to rehabilitate themselves," he told The Atlantic. "That culture didn't exist and there weren't programs. You just woke up every day trying not to get killed."

Hundley added that he feels it's his "life's work" to get Montgomery and others like him out of prison.

"Henry was in prison 18 years before I was born. And I've been home five and a half years now," he said.