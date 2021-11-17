Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2021 / 6:17 PM

Air tanker crashes fighting Colorado wildfire, kills pilot

By Danielle Haynes

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A single-engine air tanker crashed while fighting a wildfire in northern Colorado, killing the pilot, local authorities announced.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the plane crashed Tuesday evening south of Estes Park.

"At approximately 9:49 p.m., the plane crash site was located near the south end of Hermit Park," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "We are sad to report that the pilot and only occupant of the aircraft did not survive."

Colorado Fire Aviation Inc. identified the pilot as Marc Thor Olson.

RELATED New model identifies areas of California prone to wildfires, researchers say

"The Co Fire Aviation family is deeply saddened by the sudden, tragic loss of one of our brothers serving as a tanker pilot," the organization said in a statement posted to Facebook. "Marc Thor Olson was a highly decorated veteran of both the Army and Air Force with 32 years of service to our country."

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash.

The air tanker was helping to put out the Kruger Rock Fire, which broke out Tuesday morning south of Estes Park and east of Rocky Mountain National Park.

RELATED Report: Fine particles in air cause 4M premature deaths a year

As of Wednesday afternoon, the blaze had grown to 140 acres and was 15% contained.

"With public and firefighter safety a priority, we plan to take advantage of cooler [temperatures] and lighter winds today," the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

The sheriff's department eased some mandatory evacuation orders for areas along the east side of Highway 36. Officials also reopened the highway between Estes Park and Lyons to the south.

RELATED Climate change already harming the health of many in U.S., report says

Latest Headlines

Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse trial concludes second day of deliberations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse trial concludes second day of deliberations
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin jury concluded their second day of deliberations Wednesday in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen who shot to death two men during protests last year.
Canadian PM Trudeau arrives in U.S., will push Congress on electric vehicle tax rebate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Canadian PM Trudeau arrives in U.S., will push Congress on electric vehicle tax rebate
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to push Congress to reconsider a tax rebate included in the Build Back Better Act as he visits the United States.
2 men convicted of murdering Malcolm X to be exonerated
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 men convicted of murdering Malcolm X to be exonerated
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Manhattan district attorney plans to exonerate two men convicted of killing civil rights leader Malcolm X in 1965, the Innocence Project and the men's lawyers announced Wednesday.
House censures Rep. Paul Gosar for violent tweet
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House censures Rep. Paul Gosar for violent tweet
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. House on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar for tweeting an animated video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being killed.
Military, veterans need better mental health services, experts tell Congress
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Military, veterans need better mental health services, experts tell Congress
WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense are falling short in their mission to evaluate and enhance mental health care for military service members, veterans and their families, experts told Congress on Wednesday.
Senate panel examines what went wrong in Afghanistan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate panel examines what went wrong in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lawmakers looked to the past for answers during a Wednesday hearing into policy decisions made across four presidential administrations that may have contributed to the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to two contempt of Congress charges on Wednesday related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Defendant Travis McMichael testifies in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Defendant Travis McMichael testifies in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Travis McMichael, one of three White men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery last February in Georgia, took the stand Wednesday as the first witness for the defense.
Catholic bishops avoid banning politicians from communion over abortion views
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Catholic bishops avoid banning politicians from communion over abortion views
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Catholic bishops on Wednesday declined to prevent President Joe Biden or other politicians who support abortion rights from receiving communion, something that was pushed for by conservative clergy leaders.
Business travel forecast to surge in 2022, make full recovery by 2024
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Business travel forecast to surge in 2022, make full recovery by 2024
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Business travel spending will surge next year to over $1 trillion, but it will take another two years for the industry to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, a new industry forecast said.
