Wildfire in northern Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials in northern Colorado ordered evacuations Tuesday after a wildfire broke out in Estes Park.

The Kruger Rock Fire, which broke out around 7 a.m. Tuesday and grew to about 100 acres with zero containment as of early afternoon.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office ordered mandatory evacuations for areas east and south of Highway 36, which was closed between Estes Park and Lyons to the south.

Officials set up an evacuation center at the Estes Park Fairgrounds and an overnight shelter at the YMCA on Tunnel Road.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported the city of Longmont also closed the Button Rock Preserve, located southeast of Estes Park.

KMGH-TV in Denver reported the blaze has not burned any structures, but it is near homes and businesses in downtown Estes Park.

KUSA-TV in Denver reported the blaze may have been started by an electrical issue, citing the sheriff's office. The cause was under investigation.

Estes Park is known for its proximity to the Rocky Mountain National Park and is home to the historic Stanley Hotel and Baldpate Inn.