Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 3:32 PM

Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel

By Alex Sosnowski, Accuweather.com
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
Forecasters say a major storm could prove disruptive for millions of Americans who are planning to get a head start on Thanksgiving travel. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

AccuWeather meteorologists are cautioning that a major storm could prove disruptive for millions of Americans who are planning to get a head start on Thanksgiving travel.

The concern forecasters have is that a significant storm could rapidly strengthen and cause a host of disruptions from the Midwest to portions of the Great Lakes, interior Northeast and mid-Atlantic over the weekend and the days before Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

Travel for Thanksgiving is expected to reach nearly pre-pandemic levels this year, according to AAA, and the repercussions of any storm that may develop in the days ahead of the holiday, AccuWeather forecasters warn, could be far-reaching and have lingering effects on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which is considered one of the nation's busiest travel days of the year.

The exact timing and track of the storm have yet to be pinned down, but the key scenarios forecasters say are possible point to a broad area of stormy weather developing early next week. Monday and Tuesday may bring the most disruptions, regardless of the exact path the storm ends up taking. Precipitation will come in the form of snow and rain depending upon location.

RELATED Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket

"We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel," AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jon Porter said.

Advertisement

One scenario AccuWeather meteorologists have been analyzing involves a storm that organizes over the central Plains on Sunday and then tracks northeastward toward the Great Lakes on Monday, and into central Ontario or western Quebec on Tuesday.

With this potential track, an area of heavy snow may spread across portions of Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, northern Michigan, and central portions of Ontario and Quebec. As the storm strengthens and pushes into Canada, high winds could develop as temperatures plunge across the Midwest and then the Northeast.

RELATED Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say

Shifting bands of lake-effect snow and snow squalls are then likely to unfold and could bring locally heavy accumulations from northern Indiana and Michigan to parts of Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York state from Monday to Wednesday.

Even though the core of the storm's effects under this scenario would be centered on the Midwest and Great Lakes, a band of heavy rain and possibly severe thunderstorms may sweep eastward across the Southern states, Appalachians and Eastern Seaboard on Monday into Tuesday. The heavy precipitation could lead to flooding and disrupt travel for motorists.

Under the second scenario forecasters say is possible, a storm would evolve more slowly over the Midwest from Sunday to Monday. Then, a spinoff storm could form rapidly along the mid-Atlantic coast Monday before it shifts northward into the interior Northeast states Tuesday.

Advertisement
RELATED New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say

A period of intense rain perhaps with thunderstorms, high winds and flooding could erupt from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and spread rapidly northward into upstate New York, New England and southern Quebec from Monday into Tuesday night.

"This storm can bring a lot of rain to the Interstate 95 corridor," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said, adding that flooding on streets and highways could result in major travel delays for motorists.

Across the central and southern Appalachians, a change from rain to a period of accumulating snow may occur due to the nature of the south-to-north storm track along the Atlantic coast.

Farther to the north, similar to the first scenario, heavy lake-effect snow and slippery travel would follow the storm as colder air pours in with gusty winds.

In either scenario, the storm could strengthen rapidly enough to be classified as a bomb cyclone as the central pressure of the storm could plummet 0.71 of an inch of mercury (24 millibars) within 24 hours.

Even more disruptive than the rain and snow could be the high winds unleashed by the storm. Widespread strong winds will develop across the central and eastern United States as the storm intensifies.

Advertisement

"A major storm may significantly compound airport and airline operational challenges that have plagued the air travel industry of late," Porter said, adding that delays in the East would likely cause ripple-effect delays nationwide.

Strong winds alone, with and without any thunderstorms, can cause substantial direct delays at major airport hubs in the Midwest, such as Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit, as well as the major hubs in the East from Atlanta to Charlotte, N.C., Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston from Monday to Tuesday.

The effects of the storm could even be felt across some Southern states in the days ahead of the big travel rush.

There is also the potential for severe thunderstorms to develop and sweep eastward from parts of the South Central states to the Atlantic coast, along the storm's strengthening cold front from Monday to Tuesday. As some people in the Northeast experienced this past weekend, severe weather, though rare in November, can occur. With any severe thunderstorm or high-wind event there is the risk of power outages and property damage.

Advertisement

When is the best time to hit the road or take to the air ahead of Thanksgiving?

People with flexible travel plans may want to consider starting a trip Friday night, Saturday or early Sunday, AccuWeather forecasters advise, to avoid potential highway backups, hazardous weather on the roads, or trip disruptions from the major storm to impact parts of the Midwest and Northeast by early next week.

Latest Headlines

Care workers rally in D.C., call on Congress to pass Biden's $1.75T social spending bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Care workers rally in D.C., call on Congress to pass Biden's $1.75T social spending bill
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Representatives of the care economy participated in a march at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, calling for lawmakers to pass a $1.75 trillion social spending bill that they say would create hundreds of thousands of jobs.
Ohio sues Facebook alleging it misled the public about effect on children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ohio sues Facebook alleging it misled the public about effect on children
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a lawsuit against Facebook parent Meta over accusations the company misled the public about the negative effects its products have on children.
House panel mulls ending forced arbitration in workplace sex assault disputes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House panel mulls ending forced arbitration in workplace sex assault disputes
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Lawmakers reached a moment of consensus on Tuesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing: Forced arbitration clauses in employment contracts can be harmful to sexual assault victims.
Mayor: NYC's New Year's Eve revelers must be fully vaccinated
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mayor: NYC's New Year's Eve revelers must be fully vaccinated
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to come to New York City's Times Square to enjoy traditional New Year's Eve ceremonies, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference Tuesday.
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added four more European countries to its list of high-risk countries for travel as COVID-19 surges emerge.
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams enters Democratic race for N.Y. governor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams enters Democratic race for N.Y. governor
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Democrat Jumaane Williams, New York City's Public Advocate who ran for lieutenant governor of New York three years ago, announced Tuesday that he's now running for governor.
Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier announces she won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier announces she won't seek re-election
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in 2022.
Despite rising costs, Americans spent more on retail sales in October
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Despite rising costs, Americans spent more on retail sales in October
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Americans spent more at businesses and online during the month of October than most experts predicted -- giving the economy a 1.7% boost, and indicating that higher inflation isn't deterring some shoppers.
After release from Myanmar prison, American journalist Danny Fenster arrives in U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
After release from Myanmar prison, American journalist Danny Fenster arrives in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Newly freed American journalist Danny Fenster returned home to the United States on Tuesday, where his family says they hope he'll stay this time.
Bitcoin falls below $60,000 just days after soaring to record high
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bitcoin falls below $60,000 just days after soaring to record high
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- After reaching a record high of more than $68,000 last week, the value of bitcoin tumbled to below $60,000 on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
Maryland city mayor charged with posting revenge porn online
Maryland city mayor charged with posting revenge porn online
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement