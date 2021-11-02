CDC advisory panel to decide on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

The Food and Drug Administration signed off last week on Pfizer's vaccine for younger kids after a recommendation from its advisory panel. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Medical advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to recommend that children between 5 and 11 should receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The proposed dose for younger children is a third of the dose given to recipients over the age of 12. The children would receive two shots, three weeks apart. Advertisement

If the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices agrees that children in the age range should receive the vaccine, Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky would have the final say in making it available to children as soon as Wednesday.

The advisory panel is scheduled to meet for several hours on Tuesday and vote on a recommendation at around 4 p.m. EDT, according to the committee's agenda.

Emergency use authorization for child doses would give Pfizer's vaccine a head start over the other two available vaccines in the United States, from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Those companies are still studying the effects of their vaccines in younger children.

Last week, Moderna reported that smaller doses in children in a similar age range have proven to be safe and effective.

Researchers found no serious side effects related to the child doses of Pfizer's shot. Usual side effects include headache and fatigue.

White House Coronavirus Response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said Monday that the Biden administration has ordered enough vaccines to cover all U.S. children in the 5-11 age range, if the FDA and CDC agrees they are safe.

Zients said distribution of the child doses will be fully implemented within a week.