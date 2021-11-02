Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2021 / 7:32 AM

CDC advisory panel to decide on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

By Clyde Hughes
CDC advisory panel to decide on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11
The Food and Drug Administration signed off last week on Pfizer's vaccine for younger kids after a recommendation from its advisory panel. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Medical advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to recommend that children between 5 and 11 should receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The proposed dose for younger children is a third of the dose given to recipients over the age of 12. The children would receive two shots, three weeks apart.

Advertisement

The Food and Drug Administration signed off last week on Pfizer's vaccine for younger kids after a recommendation from its advisory panel.

If the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices agrees that children in the age range should receive the vaccine, Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky would have the final say in making it available to children as soon as Wednesday.

File Photo by Mark Lennihan/UPI
RELATED FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents

The advisory panel is scheduled to meet for several hours on Tuesday and vote on a recommendation at around 4 p.m. EDT, according to the committee's agenda.

Emergency use authorization for child doses would give Pfizer's vaccine a head start over the other two available vaccines in the United States, from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Those companies are still studying the effects of their vaccines in younger children.

Advertisement

Last week, Moderna reported that smaller doses in children in a similar age range have proven to be safe and effective.

RELATED U.S. to lift restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers beginning Nov. 8

Researchers found no serious side effects related to the child doses of Pfizer's shot. Usual side effects include headache and fatigue.

White House Coronavirus Response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said Monday that the Biden administration has ordered enough vaccines to cover all U.S. children in the 5-11 age range, if the FDA and CDC agrees they are safe.

Zients said distribution of the child doses will be fully implemented within a week.

Latest Headlines

Election Day 2021: NYC, Virginia, N.J. races, Minn. police question on the ballot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Election Day 2021: NYC, Virginia, N.J. races, Minn. police question on the ballot
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Tuesday is Election Day across the United States, and there are a number of key races and ballot initiatives to watch including gubernatorial contests in Virginia and New Jersey and a mayoral race in New York City.
Biden admin. drops appeals allowing same-sex partners access to survivors benefits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden admin. drops appeals allowing same-sex partners access to survivors benefits
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has dismissed its appeals in cases seeking to deny Social Security survivors benefits to two people who were unable to qualify due to marriage laws.
White House unveils sweeping plan to reduce methane emissions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House unveils sweeping plan to reduce methane emissions
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unveiled sweeping plans on Tuesday to drastically reduce the nation's methane emissions, a leading greenhouse gas.
Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in D.C.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in D.C.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The 80-year-old Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday night after hitting his head in a fall, his spokesman said.
American Airlines passenger charged with punching flight attendant
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
American Airlines passenger charged with punching flight attendant
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old American Airlines passenger has been accused of punching a flight attendant in the face, forcing the plane en route from New York to California to divert to Colorado last week.
Murder trial of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse begins with jury phase in Kenosha
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Murder trial of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse begins with jury phase in Kenosha
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two men dead and injured a third, during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year, began Monday with the start of jury selection -- which may prove to be difficult.
Robert Durst charged with murder over wife's disappearance
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Robert Durst charged with murder over wife's disappearance
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Convicted murder and real estate heir Robert Durst was indicted by a grand jury on Monday with an additional charge of second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his first wife nearly four decades ago.
Kamala Harris, Energy Department announce $200M to reduce vehicle emissions
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kamala Harris, Energy Department announce $200M to reduce vehicle emissions
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and the U.S. Department of Energy on Monday announced $200 million in initiatives aimed at reducing vehicle emissions.
Ohio man pleads guilty in plot to join ISIS-K in Afghanistan
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ohio man pleads guilty in plot to join ISIS-K in Afghanistan
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- An Ohio man on Monday pleaded guilty to attempting to travel to Afghanistan to join the Islamic State terror group.
U.S. places Russia on highest level of COVID-19 travel advisories
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. places Russia on highest level of COVID-19 travel advisories
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Russia was among four travel destinations elevated to the highest risk level for COVID-19 by U.S. health officials on Monday, joining Belgium, Slovakia and Burkina Faso. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

High-rise building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria, kills at least 6
High-rise building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria, kills at least 6
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
Original 'Buffy' actress Kristy Swanson hospitalized with COVID-19
Original 'Buffy' actress Kristy Swanson hospitalized with COVID-19
Biden administration to publish vaccine mandate rules within days
Biden administration to publish vaccine mandate rules within days
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement