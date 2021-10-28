Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2021 / 3:35 PM

Facebook has a new parent company name -- Meta

By Danielle Haynes
Facebook has a new parent company name -- Meta
Meta is the new name of the parent company of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. Image courtesy of Meta

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that the parent company of the social network and its affiliates will change its name to Meta.

The major rebranding comes as the tech company faces increasing scrutiny amid allegations of stoking hatred and addiction on its platforms.

Advertisement

Zuckerberg, speaking at Connect, Facebook's annual event announcing hardware products, said the name change reflect's the company's focus on the Internet beyond social media platforms.

"Facebook is one of the most-used products in the history of the world. It is an iconic social media brand, but increasingly, it just doesn't encompass everything we do," he said. "I want to anchor our work and our identity in what we are building towards."

RELATED YouTube Kids to demonetize channels with 'low quality,' negative content

The Facebook social media site will maintain its name, as well Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. All four will fall under the new parent company name, Meta.

Meta is short for "metaverse," a term that refers to a broader virtual reality space in which users can interact.

Last week whistleblower Frances Haugen made her second appearance before a legislative body -- this time the British Parliament -- to speak on her experiences as a Facebook data scientist.

Advertisement
RELATED Senate to grill execs from TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube on harm to teens, children

She said Facebook is "making hate worse" because tapping into anger among users online is the simplest way to grow its audience. She said the platform's algorithms work to send users to pages with more extreme content.

Another whistleblower released the so-called Facebook Papers that showed that not only was the company aware that it caused polarization across the globe, it failed to stop rhetoric that led to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reported.

RELATED Facebook lacks transparency on high-profile users, oversight board says

Latest Headlines

Microsoft, community colleges to recruit 250,000 to cybersecurity workforce
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Microsoft, community colleges to recruit 250,000 to cybersecurity workforce
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced Thursday a partnership with community colleges to address a cybersecurity workforce shortage amid escalating attacks.
Unruly passenger assaults American Airlines flight attendant, forces diversion
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Unruly passenger assaults American Airlines flight attendant, forces diversion
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- American Airlines diverted one of its flights to Denver after a passenger carried out "one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed," the company's CEO said Thursday.
Oil execs acknowledge climate damage, deny spreading misinformation
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Oil execs acknowledge climate damage, deny spreading misinformation
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Top oil company executives testified at a House hearing Thursday that they have long recognized fossil fuels' damage to the environment but denied spreading disinformation about climate change.
NAACP urges professional athletes to avoid Texas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NAACP urges professional athletes to avoid Texas
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The NAACP sent a letter Thursday to the National Players' Leagues, urging professional athletes in free agency to avoid Texas over new laws it says hurt marginalized communities.
Joe Biden: $1.75T spending plan will create jobs, 'invest in people'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Joe Biden: $1.75T spending plan will create jobs, 'invest in people'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a "framework" agreement Thursday for his multitrillion-dollar spending package that includes added funding for things like Medicare and climate change measures.
Lauren Cho's remains identified by San Bernardino coroner
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lauren Cho's remains identified by San Bernardino coroner
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The San Bernardino County Coroner's Division confirmed Thursday that remains found in the county's desert were those of New Jersey resident Lauren Cho, who had been missing since June.
Justice Department to crack down on white-collar crime
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department to crack down on white-collar crime
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Thursday the Justice Department will adopt a series of policy changes to crack down more severely on white-collar crimes, including misconduct by powerful business leaders.
Justice Department to pay $88M to families, survivors of Charleston church shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department to pay $88M to families, survivors of Charleston church shooting
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department agreed Thursday to pay $88 million to families and survivors of the 2015 deadly church shooting in Charleston, S.C., since its gun background check system failed.
Judge allows 2 charges to stand against ex-cop in Daunte Wright shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge allows 2 charges to stand against ex-cop in Daunte Wright shooting
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer involved in the shooting death of Daunte Wright early this year, will face first- and second-degree manslaughter charges, a judge has ruled.
NYC firefighters union protests COVID-19 vaccine order ahead of deadline
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC firefighters union protests COVID-19 vaccine order ahead of deadline
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A NYC firefighters union was expected to stage a protest against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the home of Mayor Bill de Blasio Thursday, a day before unvaccinated members begin to be placed on unpaid leave.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trooper charged with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
Trooper charged with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
Eight members of religious group charged with forced labor of minors
Eight members of religious group charged with forced labor of minors
African Union suspends Sudan; World Bank pauses funds over coup
African Union suspends Sudan; World Bank pauses funds over coup
Joe Biden: $1.75T spending plan will create jobs, 'invest in people'
Joe Biden: $1.75T spending plan will create jobs, 'invest in people'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement