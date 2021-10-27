Watch live: Police give initial findings of deadly shooting involving Alec Baldwin

The district attorney has said that criminal charges are still possible in the case.
The briefing Wednesday is scheduled for noon EDT.
The film's director, Joel Souza, and camera operator Halyna Hutchins were injured by a real bullet that had been placed into the gun. Hutchins, 42, died of her injuries.
The district attorney said the investigation's focus has been on ballistics and who loaded the bullets into the gun. According to an affidavit, an assistant director gave the prop gun to Baldwin believing it did not contain any live rounds.
"There were an enormous amount of bullets on this set, and we need to find out what kinds they were," Carmack-Altwies told the Times.
Investigators confiscated three revolvers, spent casings and ammunition during a search of the film set.
On Tuesday, an electrician who'd been working on the film posted to Facebook what he said was the final photo of Baldwin, Hutchins and Souza rehearsing for the scene before the accident.
The photo shows Baldwin in costume in front of the camera and Hutchins and Souza behind the camera.