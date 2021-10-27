Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 27, 2021 / 9:50 AM

Watch live: Police give initial findings of deadly shooting involving Alec Baldwin

By Clyde Hughes
Watch live: Police give initial findings of deadly shooting involving Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin was handling a prop weapon on the set of the western "Rust" nearly a week ago when the accidental shooting occurred.  File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico will give an update on Wednesday in the accidental shooting involving actor Alec Baldwin that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director of a western film during production last week.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza will present initial findings of their investigation into the accident, which has shaken the film industry and brought focus on the safety of using real weapons on movie sets.

Advertisement

The district attorney has said that criminal charges are still possible in the case.

The briefing Wednesday is scheduled for noon EDT.

RELATED Affidavit says Baldwin was practicing shooting into camera when gun went off

Baldwin was handling the weapon on the set of the western Rust nearly a week ago when the accident occurred. He was practicing a scene that called for Baldwin to draw the weapon and fire it in a point-of-view angle into the camera lens.

The film's director, Joel Souza, and camera operator Halyna Hutchins were injured by a real bullet that had been placed into the gun. Hutchins, 42, died of her injuries.

Advertisement

"We haven't ruled out anything," Carmack-Altwies told The New York Times. "Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table."

The film's director of production, Halyna Hutchins, was killed last Thursday when the prop gun discharged a real bullet. Photo by Halyna Hutchins/Instagram
RELATED Stars react to Halyna Hutchins' death on 'Rust' set: 'A horrible tragedy'

The district attorney said the investigation's focus has been on ballistics and who loaded the bullets into the gun. According to an affidavit, an assistant director gave the prop gun to Baldwin believing it did not contain any live rounds.

"There were an enormous amount of bullets on this set, and we need to find out what kinds they were," Carmack-Altwies told the Times.

Investigators confiscated three revolvers, spent casings and ammunition during a search of the film set.

RELATED Alec Baldwin says he's heartbroken after killing film crew member with prop gun

The Wrap reported on Monday that some crew members had taken the prop guns for live-ammunition target practice earlier in the day and one of the weapons ended up on the set.

Carmack-Altwines said that report has not yet been confirmed.

On Tuesday, an electrician who'd been working on the film posted to Facebook what he said was the final photo of Baldwin, Hutchins and Souza rehearsing for the scene before the accident.

Advertisement

The photo shows Baldwin in costume in front of the camera and Hutchins and Souza behind the camera.

Latest Headlines

Judge: Texas students defying ban on long hair can return to class
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge: Texas students defying ban on long hair can return to class
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge has temporarily ordered that some students in Texas disciplined for violating a dress code ban on boys having long hair can return to class without facing further consequences.
Texas GOP moved beyond bathroom bill to ban transgender student athletes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas GOP moved beyond bathroom bill to ban transgender student athletes
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Political observers, Democratic lawmakers and LGBTQ advocates say the flurry of state laws targeting transgender people is part of Republican lawmakers' strategy to shore up appeal among social conservatives.
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the lifting of the state's indoor mask mandate except for in schools for at least the next 28 days.
More than 4 years later, organizers of extremist Charlottesville rally face civil trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More than 4 years later, organizers of extremist Charlottesville rally face civil trial
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The organizers behind the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va., are the focus of civil charges on Wednesday that they intentionally planned violence that killed a woman and injured several people.
U.S., U.N. sanction Libyan 'migrant-smuggling kingpin' for human rights abuses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., U.N. sanction Libyan 'migrant-smuggling kingpin' for human rights abuses
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The United States and the United Nations separately sanctioned a Libyan national accused of committing "serious" human rights abuses against migrants in the African nation.
Idaho mall shooting suspect dies; Boise coroner identifies victims
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Idaho mall shooting suspect dies; Boise coroner identifies victims
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities on Tuesday said the suspect who fatally shot two people and injured four others including a police officer at a Boise, Idaho, mall on Monday has died.
Major nor'easter pounds N.Y., N.J.; both states see heavy rains, floods
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Major nor'easter pounds N.Y., N.J.; both states see heavy rains, floods
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency on Tuesday as a nor'easter drenched the region with heavy rains, caused some flash flooding and cut power to thousands of residents.
Judge says men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse can't be called 'victims' at trial
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge says men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse can't be called 'victims' at trial
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A judge on Tuesday said attorneys in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse can refer to the three men the teen shot as "rioters," "looters" and "arsonists" but not "victims."
Federal judge declines stay for 5 Oklahoma death row prisoners
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Federal judge declines stay for 5 Oklahoma death row prisoners
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge has declined to issues stays of execution for five Oklahoma death row prisoners.
Senate Democrats unveil 15% corporate minimum tax proposal
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Senate Democrats unveil 15% corporate minimum tax proposal
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Angus King, I-Maine, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., unveiled a proposal for a 15% corporate minimum tax on companies that report more than $1 billion in profits annually over three years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. backs Taiwan re-entering United Nations 50 years after expulsion
U.S. backs Taiwan re-entering United Nations 50 years after expulsion
Judge says men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse can't be called 'victims' at trial
Judge says men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse can't be called 'victims' at trial
FDA panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11
FDA panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement