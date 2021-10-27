Watch live: Police give initial findings of deadly shooting involving Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin was handling a prop weapon on the set of the western "Rust" nearly a week ago when the accidental shooting occurred. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico will give an update on Wednesday in the accidental shooting involving actor Alec Baldwin that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director of a western film during production last week. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza will present initial findings of their investigation into the accident, which has shaken the film industry and brought focus on the safety of using real weapons on movie sets. Advertisement

The district attorney has said that criminal charges are still possible in the case.

The briefing Wednesday is scheduled for noon EDT.

Baldwin was handling the weapon on the set of the western Rust nearly a week ago when the accident occurred. He was practicing a scene that called for Baldwin to draw the weapon and fire it in a point-of-view angle into the camera lens.

The film's director, Joel Souza, and camera operator Halyna Hutchins were injured by a real bullet that had been placed into the gun. Hutchins, 42, died of her injuries.

"We haven't ruled out anything," Carmack-Altwies told The New York Times. "Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table."

The district attorney said the investigation's focus has been on ballistics and who loaded the bullets into the gun. According to an affidavit, an assistant director gave the prop gun to Baldwin believing it did not contain any live rounds.

"There were an enormous amount of bullets on this set, and we need to find out what kinds they were," Carmack-Altwies told the Times.

Investigators confiscated three revolvers, spent casings and ammunition during a search of the film set.

The Wrap reported on Monday that some crew members had taken the prop guns for live-ammunition target practice earlier in the day and one of the weapons ended up on the set.

Carmack-Altwines said that report has not yet been confirmed.

On Tuesday, an electrician who'd been working on the film posted to Facebook what he said was the final photo of Baldwin, Hutchins and Souza rehearsing for the scene before the accident.

The photo shows Baldwin in costume in front of the camera and Hutchins and Souza behind the camera.