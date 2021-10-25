Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 8:48 PM

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues order against vaccine mandates

By Don Jacobson
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues order against vaccine mandates
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is shown signing a law to restrict abortion on May 15, 2019. Ivey on Monday ordered state agencies to not enforce federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. File Photo courtesy Alabama Governor's Office/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed an executive order directing state agencies to resist an upcoming federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate and ordering state employees to cooperate in a lawsuit challenging the measure.

In the order, Ivey instructed agencies to refrain from punishing businesses and individuals who don't comply with President Joe Biden's September mandate ordering vaccines for federal employees and for businesses with workforces of 100 employees or more.

Advertisement

The Republican governor also ordered that state agencies and other organizations within the state's executive branch to "cooperate to the fullest extent possible with the Office of Alabama Attorney General in furtherance of litigation brought by the state to challenge any federally imposed COVID-19 vaccination requirement."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has set a Dec. 8 deadline for government contractors be vaccinated, while it remains unclear when the mandate for private businesses is to take effect.

"The federal government's outrageous overreach has simply given us no other option, but to begin taking action, which is why I am issuing this executive order to fight these egregious COVID-19 vaccine mandates," Ivey said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Alabamians -- and Americans alike -- should and must have the choice to roll up their sleeves to get this shot and certainly not forced by government. While President Biden laughs at the idea of protecting your freedoms, I will continue fighting for Alabama businesses and their employees."

In ordering state employees not to enforce the vaccine mandates, Ivey joined several fellow Republican governors in vowing to resist them.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this month banned any entity in Texas, including private businesses, from requiring vaccinations for employees or customers. He, along with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in September threatened to sue over the administration rule.

Biden responded by saying, "Have at it."

"Look, I am so disappointed that particularly some of the Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids," he said Sept. 10 after touring a middle school in Washington, D.C. "So cavalier of the health of their communities. We are playing for real here. This isn't a game."

Latest Headlines

At least two killed, four injured in shooting at Idaho mall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At least two killed, four injured in shooting at Idaho mall
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and four others, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting at a mall in Idaho on Monday afternoon.
Sheriff identifies another victim of 1970s serial killer John Wayne Gacy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sheriff identifies another victim of 1970s serial killer John Wayne Gacy
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man was named by authorities Monday as one the previously unidentified victims whose remains were found in 1978 at the Chicago-area home of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.
U.S. to lift restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers beginning Nov. 8
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. to lift restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers beginning Nov. 8
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The CDC on Monday announced that the United States will lift restrictions on air travel for fully vaccinated travelers beginning Nov. 8, while extending its Framework for Conditional Sailing Order through Jan. 15.
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 64 points to hit a new record Monday as shares of an SPAC linked to former President Donald Trump declined.
Biden visits N.J. preschool, rail complex to tout 'Build Back Better' plans
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden visits N.J. preschool, rail complex to tout 'Build Back Better' plans
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday visited an elementary school and a multimodal transit center in New Jersey as congressional Democrats appeared close to an agreement on his "Build Back Better" agenda.
Texas authorities find child's skeletal remains, 3 abandoned siblings
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas authorities find child's skeletal remains, 3 abandoned siblings
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Three children were abandoned for months while their sibling's body remained next door, Texas police reported.
Russian-linked Nobelium hacker behind SolarWinds attack strikes again
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Russian-linked Nobelium hacker behind SolarWinds attack strikes again
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Russia-linked hacker Nobelium behind the 2020 SolarWinds cyberattacks has struck global information technology supply chains again.
Report: Border Patrol agents who made bigoted posts received reduced discipline
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Report: Border Patrol agents who made bigoted posts received reduced discipline
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A U.S. House of Representatives agency found that over 130 Border Patrol agents who made bigoted posts against migrants in secret social media groups received reduced disciplinary measures.
Moderna says studies show COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective in children 6-11
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Moderna says studies show COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective in children 6-11
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Just three days after a similar report from competitor Pfizer, Moderna said on Monday that smaller doses of its COVID-19 vaccine appear to be safe in young children and activate a strong immune response.
HHS says it's spending $70 million to expand home COVID-19 testing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
HHS says it's spending $70 million to expand home COVID-19 testing
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The National Institutes of Health will spend tens of millions of dollars to speed up development of COVID-19 tests that Americans can take at home, the White House said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
Bomb cyclone bashes California; flooding, mudslides reported
Bomb cyclone bashes California; flooding, mudslides reported
Affidavit says Baldwin was practicing shooting into camera when gun went off
Affidavit says Baldwin was practicing shooting into camera when gun went off
16 evacuated from burning shipping vessel off Canada's coast
16 evacuated from burning shipping vessel off Canada's coast
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement