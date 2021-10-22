Trending
Oct. 22, 2021 / 2:06 AM

Sheriff's office: Alec Baldwin shot two people, one fatally, with prop gun on film set

By Darryl Coote
Actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot one person and injured another when he discharged a prop gun Thursday while on a movie set in New Mexico. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a western being filmed in New Mexico, killing the movie's director of photography and injuring its director, authorities said.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department confirmed in a statement emailed to UPI that Baldwin, 68, discharged the prop weapon Thursday on the set of the western Rust, striking Halyna Hutchins, the film's director of photography, and director Joel Souza.

Hutchins, 42, was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the department said, adding Souza was transported by ambulance to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

Authorities said deputies arrived on the scene following a 911 call concerning a shooting on set.

"This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident," the department said. "Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Arts issued a statement, saying they are "devastated by this tragic news" and that "our hearts go out" to the family of Hutchins and to Souza.

"This is still an active investigation and we do not have all the facts," SAG-AFTRA Director Fran Drescher and National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said. "We will continue to work with production, the other unions and the authorities to investigate this incident and to understand how to prevent such a thing from happening again."

According to IMDB, Rust is a western set in Kansas during the 1880s about a 13-year-old boy who runs away with his estranged grandfather after a local rancher is accidentally killed.

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the company producing the movie, issued a statement to The New York Times, saying production of the movie has been indefinitely halted.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," it said. "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

