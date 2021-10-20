FDA, CDC expected to authorize COVID-19 booster shots, 'mixing and matching'

A nurse holds vials of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The FDA is expected to officially sign off on booster doses of the vaccines produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, possibly by Wednesday night. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Federal health regulators are expected to take action soon on multiple requests related to COVID-19 vaccines -- including formally recommending that recipients in the United States can have a booster dose that's different from the vaccine they previously received. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each have meetings scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to examine data and requests related to the available coronavirus vaccines. Advertisement

The FDA is expected to officially sign off on booster doses of the vaccines produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, possibly by Wednesday night -- after an advisory committee recommended their authorization last week.

If the FDA signs off on the panel's recommendations, it would effectively finalize Moderna booster doses for older and more vulnerable Americans -- and all adults who took Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine.

The CDC would also need to approve the boosters.

The FDA also may recommend "mixing and matching" coronavirus vaccine boosters on Wednesday, or advising that recipients of one COVID-19 vaccine can receive a booster dose of another brand.

The New York Times, Washington Post and CNN reported that the FDA panel could make that recommendation by Wednesday night when they discuss authorizing the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters.

The FDA and CDC have already signed off on booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans over 65 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health risks that make them more vulnerable to infection.

Federal regulators are expected to act on "mixing and matching" vaccine doses after a study last week by the National Institutes of Health showed that doing so is safe and effective in bolstering the immune system against COVID-19.

Full regulatory approval means that Americans who received the Pfizer vaccine, for example, could get a Moderna booster -- and those who received the shot from Johnson & Johnson could take a booster dose from Pfizer. Those three vaccines are the only ones that have been approved for use in the United States.

Researchers have said the "mix and match" recommendation could especially be beneficial for those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as data have shown that the shot doesn't seem to offer as much protection as the jabs from Pfizer and Moderna do.

"If you look at the data, it certainly looks like it might be better," Dr. Paul A. Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said of giving Moderna or Pfizer boosters for Johnson & Johnson recipients, according to The Times.

"I think we should move quickly on this because it's already happening."