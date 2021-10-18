Trending
Oct. 18, 2021 / 11:49 AM

Watch live: Apple 'Unleashed' event expected to unveil new products

It has been rumored for months that Apple is planning to unveil a pair of new Macbooks and the third-generation AirPods.  File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- For the second time this fall, Apple is expected Monday to unveil some new hardware -- including possibly a couple new Macbooks and updated AirPods.

Apple is scheduled to announce the products at a launch event titled, "Unleashed."

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT.

It has been rumored for months that Apple is planning to unveil a pair of new Macbooks and the third-generation AirPods.

A month ago, Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 and Watch Series 7 in a similar launch event.

