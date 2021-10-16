Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 16, 2021 / 12:58 PM

U.S. to pay families of Afghans killed in mistaken drone strike

By
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement late Friday that the United States will make condolence payments to families of Afghan civilians killed by mistake in U.S. drone strike on August 29. File photo courtesy the U.S. Department of Defense.
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement late Friday that the United States will make "condolence payments" to families of Afghan civilians killed by mistake in U.S. drone strike on August 29. File photo courtesy the U.S. Department of Defense.

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The United States has offered to pay an undisclosed amount to families of 10 Afghans civilians, including seven children, killed in a mistaken drone strike in August, the Pentagon said.

"Condolence payments" will go to families of 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, the Defense Department said in a statement late Friday, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported. The military admitted last month the civilians were mistakenly killed in the strike.

Advertisement

The payment offers were made in a virtual meeting Thursday between Colin H. Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, and Steven Kwon, founder and president of Nutrition and Education International, the California-based aid organization that employed Zemari Ahmadi, the driver of the white Toyota sedan that the U.S. drone struck, according to the Times.

The Pentagon statement Friday also said that it was working with the State Department to help families of the victims relocate to the United States.

RELATED Suicide bomb attack at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 50 worshipers

"Dr. Kahl noted that the strike was a tragic mistake and that Mr. Zemari Ahmadi and others who were killed were innocent victims who bore no blame and were not affiliated with [Islamic State-Khorasan Province] or threats to U.S. forces," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in the statement.

Advertisement

Kirby also said Kwon recounted Ahmadi's work as an electrical engineer with the non-profit aid group was "providing care and lifesaving assistance for people facing high mortality rates in Afghanistan."

Congress has authorized the Pentagon to pay up to $3 million in payments to compensate for property damage, personal injury or deaths related to U.S. armed forces actions, along with "hero payments," to allied forces, such as Afghan troops fighting ISIS.

RELATED Marine pleads guilty to making videos criticizing Afghanistan withdrawal

Though Pentagon officials did not disclose the amount of condolence payments on Friday, they said it would be a topic in future discussions with he aid organization and its lawyers.

Ahmadi, a father of four, who had done charity work with the non-profit to alleviate malnutrition in Afghanistan, had just arrived in his neighborhood west of Kabul's Karzai Airport when the Hellfire missile from the drone struck his sedan, The Post reported. U.S. military officials tracked his sedan for hours after he left what they thought was an ISIS-K safe house.

The U.S. drone strike in Kabul was meant to target ISIS-K militants, according to the U.S. military.

RELATED G20 vows to avert humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan; EU pledges $1B in aid

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III said last month Ahmadi was not linked to the terror group and instead worked for the aid organization.

Advertisement

Austin offered his condolences to the victims' families and said he hopes the Pentagon will "learn from this horrible mistake."

Latest Headlines

Amtrak, semi-truck collide in Oklahoma, injuring 5
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amtrak, semi-truck collide in Oklahoma, injuring 5
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train collided with a car hauler in southern Oklahoma, injuring five people aboard the train, local authorities said.
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A gunman with a rifle shot three off-duty Texas constable deputies early Saturday morning, killing one and injuring the others, Houston police said.
Appeals court reinstates several Oklahoma death row prisoners to lawsuit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appeals court reinstates several Oklahoma death row prisoners to lawsuit
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has ordered that several Oklahoma death row prisoners be reinstated to a lawsuit challenging the state's lethal injection protocol.
Midwestern cities ready for waves of warm air
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Midwestern cities ready for waves of warm air
The Midwest is about to experience some relief as it slips into an increasingly moderate weather pattern.
Biden speaks on human rights at rededication of Dodd Center in Conn.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden speaks on human rights at rededication of Dodd Center in Conn.
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden decried the state of human rights across the globe Friday while attending a rededication ceremony honoring former Sen. Chris Dodd at the University of Connecticut.
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An ethics watchdog organization on Friday filed a complaint against White House press secretary Jen Psaki, accusing her of violating the Hatch Act.
FDA panel recommends J&J COVID-19 booster for all recipients who got first shot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA panel recommends J&J COVID-19 booster for all recipients who got first shot
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An FDA advisory panel on Friday recommended a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster for all adults who received the original shot, meaning the committee has now approved extra doses for all three U.S. vaccines.
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury indicted a U.S. Capitol Police officer for allegations of working from the inside to protect a person who was charged with illegally entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.
Consumer spending rose in September despite economic uncertainty
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Consumer spending rose in September despite economic uncertainty
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Inflation, supply chain problems and reduced government payments couldn't beat back demand from consumers who spent more money than expected in September.
Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz to change plea to guilty on all charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz to change plea to guilty on all charges
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The man who killed 14 students and three staffers in the Parkland school shooting attack three years ago will plead guilty to charges of first-degree murder in a bid to escape the death penalty, attorneys said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says it blocked U.S. warship from entering its waters
Russia says it blocked U.S. warship from entering its waters
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation
Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was terrorist incident, police say
Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was terrorist incident, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/