U.S. News
Oct. 16, 2021 / 9:00 AM

Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed

By

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A gunman with a rifle shot three off-duty Texas constable deputies early Saturday morning, killing one and injuring the others, Houston police said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said all three deputies were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where one was confirmed dead. One of the injured officers underwent surgery for a back injury and the second was awaiting surgery for a foot injury.

Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said police had a person of interest in custody, but it's unclear if the person was the shooter or a witness.

The three Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies were working extra jobs at the 45 Norte Sports Bar in Houston at the time of the shooting, around 2:15 a.m. They had gone outside the bar to investigate a disturbance when Jones said they were ambushed from behind by a person with a rifle.

RELATED Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz to change plea to guilty on all charges

"It turns out it may have been a robbery they were investigating in ... probably unknown to them at the time," Jones said during a news conference early Saturday.

"They were trying to arrest a suspect or detain a suspect ... when they were ambushed."

Jones said police believe the shooter was a man in his early 20s.

RELATED Shooting at Memphis USPS sorting facility leaves 3 dead

Herman said he hoped police would have the suspect in custody soon.

"It's probably one of the toughest things I've ever done in my career," he said. "My main concern is the families of the three officers involved.

"I hope for swift and quick justice for that individual because he ambushed my deputies."

RELATED Judge recommends new trial for 'Texas Seven' death row prisoner

Midwestern cities ready for waves of warm air
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Midwestern cities ready for waves of warm air
The Midwest is about to experience some relief as it slips into an increasingly moderate weather pattern.
Biden speaks on human rights at rededication of Dodd Center in Conn.
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden speaks on human rights at rededication of Dodd Center in Conn.
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden decried the state of human rights across the globe Friday while attending a rededication ceremony honoring former Sen. Chris Dodd at the University of Connecticut.
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An ethics watchdog organization on Friday filed a complaint against White House press secretary Jen Psaki, accusing her of violating the Hatch Act.
FDA panel recommends J&J COVID-19 booster for all recipients who got first shot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA panel recommends J&J COVID-19 booster for all recipients who got first shot
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An FDA advisory panel on Friday recommended a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster for all adults who received the original shot, meaning the committee has now approved extra doses for all three U.S. vaccines.
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury indicted a U.S. Capitol Police officer for allegations of working from the inside to protect a person who was charged with illegally entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.
Consumer spending rose in September despite economic uncertainty
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Consumer spending rose in September despite economic uncertainty
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Inflation, supply chain problems and reduced government payments couldn't beat back demand from consumers who spent more money than expected in September.
Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz to change plea to guilty on all charges
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz to change plea to guilty on all charges
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The man who killed 14 students and three staffers in the Parkland school shooting attack three years ago will plead guilty to charges of first-degree murder in a bid to escape the death penalty, attorneys said Friday.
U.S. to reopen borders to COVID-19-vaccinated foreign travelers next month
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. to reopen borders to COVID-19-vaccinated foreign travelers next month
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Nineteen months after it first began barring U.S. entry to foreign nationals to stem COVID-19 transmission, the federal government will reopen American borders next month to vaccinated travelers via air and land.
DHS says it will restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy next month
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS says it will restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy next month
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Complying with a Supreme Court order, The Biden administration says within a few weeks it will reinstate an immigration policy by former President Donald Trump that forces migrants at the border to wait in Mexico.
Bill Clinton hospitalized in Calif. with infection
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bill Clinton hospitalized in Calif. with infection
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a California hospital to receive treatment for an infection, an aide said Thursday.
