Amtrak, semi-truck collide in Oklahoma, injuring 4

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train collided with a car hauler in southern Oklahoma, injuring four people aboard the train, local authorities said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Thackerville, Okla., an Amtrak representative told WFAA-TV in Dallas, Texas. The train left Fort Worth, Texas, en route to Oklahoma City.

Four train passengers were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

In addition to the train injuries, the Love County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma said "the driver of the semi and his dog are shaken up but everyone is alive."

Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.