Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 16, 2021 / 12:42 PM

Amtrak, semi-truck collide in Oklahoma, injuring 4

By

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train collided with a car hauler in southern Oklahoma, injuring four people aboard the train, local authorities said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Thackerville, Okla., an Amtrak representative told WFAA-TV in Dallas, Texas. The train left Fort Worth, Texas, en route to Oklahoma City.

Advertisement

Four train passengers were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

In addition to the train injuries, the Love County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma said "the driver of the semi and his dog are shaken up but everyone is alive."

Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.

Read More

Nepal bus crash kills at least two dozen people At least two killed as plane crashes into two homes near San Diego 16 dead, 6 injured as skydiving plane crashes in Russia

Latest Headlines

Appeals court reinstates several Oklahoma death row prisoners to lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court reinstates several Oklahoma death row prisoners to lawsuit
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has ordered that several Oklahoma death row prisoners be reinstated to a lawsuit challenging the state's lethal injection protocol.
Midwestern cities ready for waves of warm air
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Midwestern cities ready for waves of warm air
The Midwest is about to experience some relief as it slips into an increasingly moderate weather pattern.
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A gunman with a rifle shot three off-duty Texas constable deputies early Saturday morning, killing one and injuring the others, Houston police said.
Biden speaks on human rights at rededication of Dodd Center in Conn.
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden speaks on human rights at rededication of Dodd Center in Conn.
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden decried the state of human rights across the globe Friday while attending a rededication ceremony honoring former Sen. Chris Dodd at the University of Connecticut.
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An ethics watchdog organization on Friday filed a complaint against White House press secretary Jen Psaki, accusing her of violating the Hatch Act.
FDA panel recommends J&J COVID-19 booster for all recipients who got first shot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA panel recommends J&J COVID-19 booster for all recipients who got first shot
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An FDA advisory panel on Friday recommended a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster for all adults who received the original shot, meaning the committee has now approved extra doses for all three U.S. vaccines.
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury indicted a U.S. Capitol Police officer for allegations of working from the inside to protect a person who was charged with illegally entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.
Consumer spending rose in September despite economic uncertainty
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Consumer spending rose in September despite economic uncertainty
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Inflation, supply chain problems and reduced government payments couldn't beat back demand from consumers who spent more money than expected in September.
Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz to change plea to guilty on all charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz to change plea to guilty on all charges
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The man who killed 14 students and three staffers in the Parkland school shooting attack three years ago will plead guilty to charges of first-degree murder in a bid to escape the death penalty, attorneys said Friday.
U.S. to reopen borders to COVID-19-vaccinated foreign travelers next month
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. to reopen borders to COVID-19-vaccinated foreign travelers next month
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Nineteen months after it first began barring U.S. entry to foreign nationals to stem COVID-19 transmission, the federal government will reopen American borders next month to vaccinated travelers via air and land.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says it blocked U.S. warship from entering its waters
Russia says it blocked U.S. warship from entering its waters
British lawmaker David Amess fatally stabbed at constituents' meeting
British lawmaker David Amess fatally stabbed at constituents' meeting
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in Jan. 6 riot investigation
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/