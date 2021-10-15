Watch Live
FDA advisory panel evaluates need for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster
Oct. 15, 2021 / 12:49 PM

Watch live: Biden speaks at dedication of Connecticut human rights center

President Joe Biden leaves the White House on Friday to board Marine One on the South Lawn for a trip to Hartford and Storrs, Conn. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
President Joe Biden leaves the White House on Friday to board Marine One on the South Lawn for a trip to Hartford and Storrs, Conn. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Connecticut on Friday to attend the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut.

The center is named after former Connecticut Sen. Christopher Dodd, who served with Biden in the Senate. Dodd is the longest-serving senator in Connecticut history and represented the state from 1981 to 2011. He previously was a House representative from 1975 to 1981.

Biden is scheduled to give public remarks at the event at 4 p.m. EDT.

Then-Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., speaks with Sen. Christopher Dodd, D-Conn., during a Senate foreign affairs committee hearing on September 11, 2007. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

The Dodd Center will serve as an umbrella home for the university's Human Rights Institute and Dodd Impact, also known as the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center.

"UConn is honoring over a half-century of public service of Connecticut's father and son U.S. senators, Thomas J. Dodd and Christopher J. Dodd, as well as the commitment of the Dodd family to supporting the growth and development of UConn's widely recognized human rights academic, research, and engagement programs," University of Connecticut Interim President Andrew Agwunobi said in a statement.

"We are deeply honored that President Biden is joining us as we dedicate ourselves to extending the Dodd family legacy."

Dodd said he's "grateful" to see his name on such a lofty institution.

"I'm honored that my good friend President Biden is joining us to mark this occasion," he said. "Given the challenges we face as a nation and as a global community, I am delighted that the Dodd Center will be a place where students, experts, advocates, and others can come together and work toward a more just world."

