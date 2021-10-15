Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation

President Joe Biden walks from the Oval Office to board Marine One on the South Lawn for departure from White House on Friday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
Biden is traveling to Hartford and Storrs, Conn.
Biden (R) meets with Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday.
Biden delivers remarks on the administration's coronavirus response and the vaccination program with efforts to reach the 66 million people who are unvaccinated around the country.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 57% of Americans are fully vaccinated.
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a virtual town hall meeting on the care provisions of the Build Back Better Agenda in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, DC, on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks with Harris during a virtual town hall meeting of the Build Back Better Agenda.
Harris (L) talks with Duckworth following a virtual town hall meeting.
Harris (R) meets Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Wednesday.
Mottley speaks with Harris.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on solutions to transportation supply chain
bottlenecks from the East Room of the White House on Wednesday.
"Because all of these goods won't move by themselves," Biden said. "For the positive impact to be felt all across the country and by all of you at home, we need major retailers who ordered the goods and the freight movers who take the goods from the ships to factories and stores to step up as well."
A reporter raises their hand as Biden delivers remarks on solutions to transportation supply chain bottlenecks.
Climate change protesters are seen in a police cordon outside the White House on Wednesday.
Similar demonstrations have occurred each day since Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday.
Climate change protesters demonstrate outside the White House.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gives a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, where she spoke about debt ceiling issues
and funding of needed infrastructure in the United States.
Alternate Prime Minster Yair Lapid of Israel (L) speaks alongside Pelosi during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol. Lapid is in the United States for three days of meetings.
Climate protesters gather outside the White House to demand the Biden administration speak with them on climate issues and banning fossil fuels.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the virtual National Congress of American Indians annual convention in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Founded in 1944, the NCAI is the oldest, largest and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization.
President Joe Biden salutes as he leaves Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington after the weekend in Delaware on Monday.
Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Color Corps prepares to participate in the posting of the colors at the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station in honor of Columbus Day
on Monday.
Protesters gather at White House in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day and to demand that Biden recognize their issues.
Protesters gather at White House to demand that Biden recognize their issues.