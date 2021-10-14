Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2021 / 3:24 PM

Jan. 6 committee schedules vote to hold Trump aide Bannon in contempt

By
Don Jacobson
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon waves and smiles as he exits Federal Court in New York City&nbsp; Aug. 20, 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon waves and smiles as he exits Federal Court in New York City  Aug. 20, 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will vote on holding former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt if he continues to ignore its subpoena, the panel's chairman said Thursday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., announced he has scheduled a vote for late Tuesday on whether to adopt a contempt report against Bannon, who had been instructed in a subpoena issued last month to turn over a raft of documents relating to the attack on the Capitol and to appear Thursday for a deposition.

Advertisement

Thompson said last week that Bannon has refused to supply the materials, and after he did not appear for Thursday's scheduled deposition, the chairman announced the vote on a criminal referral.

Former President Donald Trump last week instructed a group of former aides including Bannon, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino and former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel to defy subpoenas from the committee.

RELATED Jan. 6 House committee subpoenas former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark

"Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and is instead hiding behind the former President's insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke," Thompson said in a statement.

Advertisement

"We reject his position entirely. The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt."

The committee, he added, "will use every tool at its disposal to get the information it seeks, and witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed."

RELATED Trump lawyers tell former aides to defy Jan. 6 committee subpoenas

The panel is "moving ahead quickly to get answers for the American people about what happened on January 6th and help secure the future of American democracy," he said.

Wednesday, the committee subpoenaed former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, who has been cited by Senate investigators as proposing to deliver a letter to state legislators in Georgia and other states encouraging them to delay the certification of their 2020 election results at the bidding of the White House.

The vote to hold Bannon in criminal contempt would make good on threats by the committee to play hardball with Trump aides who refuse to answer questions about the events of Jan. 6.

RELATED Jan. 6 House panel subpoenas 11 involved in 'Stop the Steal' rally

The ex-aide was reportedly present at a Jan. 5 gathering to convince lawmakers to block the certification where he was quoted as saying "[a]ll hell is going to break loose tomorrow." Reports also state that he spoke with Trump on Dec. 30 and urged him to focus on Jan. 6.

Advertisement

Should the panel vote to hold Bannon in contempt as expected, the resolution would then be sent to the House floor for another vote.

House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

FDA panel unanimously approves booster shots for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FDA panel unanimously approves booster shots for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot for recipients over 18.
Senate to vote on Freedom to Vote Act next week, Schumer says
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Senate to vote on Freedom to Vote Act next week, Schumer says
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Senate will vote on the Freedom to Vote Act next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday.
United Airlines adds new routes in its largest transatlantic expansion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
United Airlines adds new routes in its largest transatlantic expansion
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- United Airlines is adding five new transatlantic routes in Spring 2022 in anticipation of rebounding demand for travel.
Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with misappropriating housekeeper's funds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with misappropriating housekeeper's funds
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was arrested and charged Thursday with misappropriating settlement funds meant for the heirs of his dead former housekeeper.
Advocacy groups pan Biden administration for 'cruel policies' on Haitian migrants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Advocacy groups pan Biden administration for 'cruel policies' on Haitian migrants
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An alliance of civil rights and humanitarian organizations is increasing pressure on President Joe Biden to reverse asylum policies that they say are endangering the lives and safety of Haitian migrants.
Joe Biden touts COVID-19 progress, urges jabs for 66M unvaccinated
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden touts COVID-19 progress, urges jabs for 66M unvaccinated
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday made another pitch to the 66 million who are unvaccinated around the country, calling on them to get inoculated with one of the three coronavirus vaccines available.
Over 10,000 John Deere workers strike over wages, pension
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Over 10,000 John Deere workers strike over wages, pension
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Over 10,000 unionized John Deere workers went on strike early Thursday over lack of sufficient wages and pension.
Biden to meet with Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta at White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to meet with Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta at White House
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House on Thursday, in is first official meeting with the leader of an African nation.
Butterball recalls 14,000 pounds of turkey that may contain bits of blue plastic
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Butterball recalls 14,000 pounds of turkey that may contain bits of blue plastic
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Turkey maker Butterball is recalling about 14,000 pounds of ground turkey after it received reports about blue bits of plastic embedded in certain batches of the product.
McDonald's to test McPlant burger at 8 locations in 4 states next month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
McDonald's to test McPlant burger at 8 locations in 4 states next month
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Fast food giant McDonalds announced Thursday that it's ready to test its McPlant burger at a handful of locations in several states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
Amy Winehouse's personal items, clothing to be auctioned
Amy Winehouse's personal items, clothing to be auctioned
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
Alisal Fire grows to become Southern California's first major wildfire of season
Alisal Fire grows to become Southern California's first major wildfire of season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/