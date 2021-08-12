Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2021 / 10:22 AM

New unemployment claims in U.S. decline for 3rd straight week

By
The department said Thursday that there were 2.86 million continuing claims last week, which lag initial claims by a week, the lowest figure of any report since March 2020.&nbsp;File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The department said Thursday that there were 2.86 million continuing claims last week, which lag initial claims by a week, the lowest figure of any report since March 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The number of new U.S. workers filing for unemployment has declined for the third straight week, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly report.

The department said 375,000 workers filed initial claims last week, a figure that's right in line with what most analysts expected.

Advertisement

The weekly figures have been hovering around 400,000 for several weeks. In mid-July, the figure returned above the 400,000 mark but the weeks since have been below that level.

The department also said Thursday that there were 2.86 million continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week. That number is the lowest of any report since March 2020.

Thursday's report also revised up last week's new filings by 2,000 claims.

For last week, Illinois, New Jersey and California saw the highest unemployment rates -- while Indiana, Georgia and Rhode Island saw the greatest increase in filings.

The report is the first since the department released its July jobs report last week, which showed close to 1 million new positions for the month.

Read More

U.S. added almost 950K jobs in July; Biden says 'hard work left to be done' S&P 500 notches new record in response to positive jobs data, second-quarter earnings Ongoing unemployment filings in U.S. below 3M for first time in 17 months

Latest Headlines

Biden says gov't changes to lower prescription drug costs 'sorely needed'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden says gov't changes to lower prescription drug costs 'sorely needed'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- President Biden is calling on Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate with pharma companies to drive down the cost of prescription medications, an effort that's expected to face opposition from the GOP and drug industry.
Census to reveal 2020 data that will redraw House districts for rest of decade
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Census to reveal 2020 data that will redraw House districts for rest of decade
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The government on Thursday will unveil detailed data from the 2020 Census that will have a significant impact on federal elections for the rest of the 2020s, beginning with next year's midterms.
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have charged a Santa Barbara man and self-proclaimed follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory with murder for the brutal deaths of his two young children in Mexico.
Jury convicts U.S. Army veteran of plotting terrorist attack at Calif. rally
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jury convicts U.S. Army veteran of plotting terrorist attack at Calif. rally
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has convicted a U.S. Army veteran who plotted to bomb a California White nationalist rally in 2019.
Lawyers: Parents of 337 children separated at border still missing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Lawyers: Parents of 337 children separated at border still missing
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Lawyers tasked with reuniting migrant families separated at the southern U.S. border under a controversial Trump administration policy are still trying to contact the parents of 337 children.
California to require all school staff to be vaccinated or regularly tested
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
California to require all school staff to be vaccinated or regularly tested
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- California on Wednesday became the first state in the country to require all teachers and other school employees to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get regularly tested.
Judge allows challenge of Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol to go to trial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Judge allows challenge of Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol to go to trial
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that a lawsuit by a group of prisoners on Oklahoma's death row challenging the state's lethal injection protocol can proceed to trial.
Seven men, five women selected for jury in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Seven men, five women selected for jury in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A judge in New York City selected seven men and five women on Wednesday to serve on the jury for the sex trafficking trial of R&B singer R. Kelly, which is set to begin next week.
Portland could hit 104 amid scorching heat wave
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Portland could hit 104 amid scorching heat wave
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- In what has become the summer of high-temperature woes, another harsh heat wave is on its way to the Northwest and states are doing all they can to prepare.
Dixie Fire surpasses 500,000 acres; California professor accused of sparking fires
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Dixie Fire surpasses 500,000 acres; California professor accused of sparking fires
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire, the second-largest blaze in California's history, grew to 501,008 acres on Wednesday, while a college professor was arrested for setting fires in the area.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
Census to reveal 2020 data that will redraw House districts for rest of decade
Census to reveal 2020 data that will redraw House districts for rest of decade
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/