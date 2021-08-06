News Alert
Labor Dept. says the U.S. economy added almost 950,000 jobs in July
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 8:34 AM

U.S. economy added almost 950,000 jobs in July, Labor Dept. says

By
The Charging Bull statue is seen near the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on July 12. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Charging Bull statue is seen near the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on July 12. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added nearly 950,000 jobs during the month of July, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly report -- soundly beating expectations on Wall Street.

The department said 943,000 payrolls were added for the month and the national unemployment rate declined by a half-point to 5.4%.

Advertisement

Most analysts expected the report to show an addition of about 858,000 jobs.

The figure is a slight improvement over June, when close to 940,000 new jobs were added. Friday's report revised up June's report by about 90,000 jobs.

RELATED U.S. struggles to care for child migrants found alone at border

"Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in local government education and in professional and business services," the department said in the report.

"These measures are down considerably from their highs at the end of the February-April 2020 recession. However,they remain well above their levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic."

The department said almost 400,000 of the new jobs came in the leisure and hospitality industry. More than 260,000 were in government and private education. Professional services added 60,000 and transportation and warehousing 50,000.

RELATED Fed chief Powell: Economy has long way to go before monetary change

President Joe Biden will speak Friday morning about the labor assessment. He's scheduled to deliver remarks from the White House at 10:30 a.m. EDT.



Advertisement

Earlier this week, ADP and Moody's Analytics reported that the private sector added about 330,000 jobs in July.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last month that the COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on the job market in the United States.

RELATED U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June; Biden hails "historic progress'

"Factors related to the pandemic, such as care-giving needs, ongoing fears of the virus, and unemployment insurance payments, appear to be weighing on employment growth," he said at a news conference.

"These factors should wane in coming months, leading to strong gains in employment."

Latest Headlines

UPI News Quiz: Olympics, International Space Station, Rihanna
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
UPI News Quiz: Olympics, International Space Station, Rihanna
The U.S. National Women's Team wins an Olympic medal, the International Space Station rotates, Rihanna becomes a billionaire... how closely did you follow the headlines this week? Take the UPI News Quiz for Aug. 6, 2021.
Apple to detect, report images of child sexual abuse uploaded to iCloud
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Apple to detect, report images of child sexual abuse uploaded to iCloud
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Apple on Thursday announced it will implement new technology on its devices allowing it to detect images of child exploitation uploaded to iCloud in the United States and report them to proper authorities.
CBO: Bipartisan infrastructure bill will add $256B to national debt in next decade
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CBO: Bipartisan infrastructure bill will add $256B to national debt in next decade
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that the bipartisan infrastructure bill will add $256 billion to the national debt between now and 2031.
322,502-acre Dixie Fire burns through historic California mining town
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
322,502-acre Dixie Fire burns through historic California mining town
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire ballooned to 322,502 acres Thursday as it destroyed much of the downtown area of the historic California mining town of Greenville.
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's inspector general announced it didn't find evidence that former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, received non-public information about an investigation Hillary Clinton.
Justice Department announces probe into Phoenix Police Department
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Justice Department announces probe into Phoenix Police Department
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Thursday announced it would launch an investigation into the Phoenix Police Department's use of force and treatment of the homeless.
Biden sets goal for half of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden sets goal for half of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order setting a goal for half of all new vehicles made in the United States to be electric in some form by the end of the 2020s.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at 72
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at 72
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Richard Trumka, the head of AFL-CIO, the largest and most powerful labor union in the United States, has died, the organization announced Thursday. He was 72.
S&P 500 notches new record in response to positive jobs data, second-quarter earnings
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
S&P 500 notches new record in response to positive jobs data, second-quarter earnings
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 rose to a new all-time high Thursday as weekly jobs earnings met analysts' expectations and more positive earnings data trickled in.
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it offloaded more than $1.4 billion worth of narcotics at Port Everglades in Florida, the largest haul in the branch's history.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/