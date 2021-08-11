YouTube suspends Rand Paul for seven days over anti-mask rant

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Rand Paul violated YouTube's three-strike policy after posting a video claiming that masks are ineffective in fighting COVID-19, resulting in a seven-day ban from the media platform on Tuesday.

A YouTube spokesperson said his video contained "countervailing views from local health authorities," according to CNN.

Advertisement

Paul criticized the move, calling those who made the decision "leftwing cretins." He claimed the video quoted two peer-reviewed articles that supported his rhetoric.

Twitter banned Georgia Republic Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for violating the platform's COVID-19 Misinformation policy.

She was banned for a week for tweeting that the Food and Drug Administration shouldn't approve COVID-19 vaccines. She's been suspended from the platform more than once.