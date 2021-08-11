Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 1:53 PM

YouTube suspends Rand Paul for seven days over anti-mask rant

By
Zarrin Ahmed
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) talks to reporters while walking through the Senate subway in Washington, D.C., on August 4. He was banned from YouTube for a week for posting a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) talks to reporters while walking through the Senate subway in Washington, D.C., on August 4. He was banned from YouTube for a week for posting a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Rand Paul violated YouTube's three-strike policy after posting a video claiming that masks are ineffective in fighting COVID-19, resulting in a seven-day ban from the media platform on Tuesday.

A YouTube spokesperson said his video contained "countervailing views from local health authorities," according to CNN.

Advertisement

Paul criticized the move, calling those who made the decision "leftwing cretins." He claimed the video quoted two peer-reviewed articles that supported his rhetoric.

Twitter banned Georgia Republic Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for violating the platform's COVID-19 Misinformation policy.

She was banned for a week for tweeting that the Food and Drug Administration shouldn't approve COVID-19 vaccines. She's been suspended from the platform more than once.

Advertisement

Read More

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts Dr. Fauci clashes with Sen. Rand Paul at COVID-19 hearing over masks

Latest Headlines

Judge says accounting firm must hand over Trump financial records
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Judge says accounting firm must hand over Trump financial records
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that an accounting firm must hand over some of former President Donald Trump's personal financial records to a House committee investigating him.
Group says Social Security cost of living adjustment could reach 6.2%
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Group says Social Security cost of living adjustment could reach 6.2%
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Soaring inflation could lead to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of up to 6.2% in 2020, the highest in nearly 40 years, according to an estimate Wednesday by The Senior Citizens League.
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Americans nationwide will receive a government test alert on Wednesday from two systems designed to transmit critical information during an emergency.
White House urges OPEC to increase oil output to control gas prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House urges OPEC to increase oil output to control gas prices
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday that it's asking the world's top oil-producing nations to ramp up production to help offset rising gas prices in the United States and curb excessive inflation that could stifle the economy
Consumer prices up a half-percent in July; core inflation lower than expected
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Consumer prices up a half-percent in July; core inflation lower than expected
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Consumer prices in the United States increased by a half-percent during the month of July, according to government figures released on Wednesday -- slightly higher than most experts were predicting.
Federal judge strikes down multiple restrictive abortion laws in Indiana
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down multiple restrictive abortion laws in Indiana
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Indiana has ruled against multiple abortion laws in the state that aim to restrict the practice, including one that banned virtual consultations between women and their doctors.
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan early Wednesday that aims to fund top Democratic priorities, including Medicare expansion, climate change and education.
Florida's Broward school board votes to maintain mask mandate
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Florida's Broward school board votes to maintain mask mandate
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Florida's southeastern Broward County School Board has voted to maintain its school district's mask mandate.
Three Wyoming counties vote to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as GOP member
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Three Wyoming counties vote to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as GOP member
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Republicans in three Wyoming counties have voted to stop recognizing Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the party.
Jury in Kim Potter trial to be anonymous, sequestered
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jury in Kim Potter trial to be anonymous, sequestered
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The jury will be anonymous and sequestered when former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter stands trial for shooting and killing Daunte Wright.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/