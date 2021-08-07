Advertisement
Aug. 7, 2021 / 5:23 PM

Senators pass another procedural hurdle with infrastructure bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference on the 9/11 Transparency Act on Thursday. Schumer held the Senate in session over the weekend to work on the $1 trillion infrastructure package. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference on the 9/11 Transparency Act on Thursday. Schumer held the Senate in session over the weekend to work on the $1 trillion infrastructure package. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Senators voted Saturday afternoon to end the debate of a more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, clearing yet another obstacle before passage and a trip to the House.

The body voted 67-27 to advance the bill with 18 Republicans joining Democrats to keep the legislation moving forward after a contentious debate over amendments. The test vote showed that the legislation continues to hang on to more than 10 GOP Senators it needs to ultimately pass the law.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, said Republicans will still ask for a chance of adding more amendments before a final vote, which could push the last tally into Tuesday. McConnell voted for moving the bill forward.

"There are many outstanding amendments that are important that would improve the legislation and deserve votes before the Senate is asked to vote on final passage of the bill," McConnell said, according to The Hill newspaper. "The full Senate deserves its full chance to shape this important legislation."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who led the Democratic infrastructure negotiating team, called the bill a "historic piece of legislation" that will impact the country's growing infrastructure needs in a positive way.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who held the body in session over the weekend, said he wants to vote on the bill sooner than later. It's been more than a month since President Joe Biden announced that he had an infrastructure framework agreement between a working group of moderate Senate Democrats and Republicans.

