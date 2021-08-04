Trending
Aug. 4, 2021 / 2:43 PM

Pentagon identifies fallen police officer as George Gonzalez

By
Pentagon Police officer George Gonzalez died Tuesday after being attacked at the Pentagon's bus depot. File Photo courtesy of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency
Pentagon Police officer George Gonzalez died Tuesday after being attacked at the Pentagon's bus depot. File Photo courtesy of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Officials identified the police officer killed in this week's attack outside the Pentagon as George Gonzalez, an Army veteran.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said Gonzalez died Tuesday when a suspect attacked him, stabbing him. The incident happened at the Metro rail entrance and bus platform at the Defense Department's Arlington, Va., headquarters.

The PFPA said Gonzalez joined the force as a police officer July 22, 2018, and was promoted twice, reaching the rank of senior officer.

"A gregarious officer, he was well-liked and respected by his fellow officers," a statement on the department's Twitter account said.

Gonzalez previously served with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Transportation Security Administration and in the U.S. Army, where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq.

"Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others. As we mourn the loss of officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger. Officer Gonzalez's family is in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace," the PFPA said.

The Tuesday attack prompted a 75-minute lockdown at the Pentagon. The Arlington County Fire Department in Virginia tweeted that it "did encounter multiple patients."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the Pentagon in response to the officer's death.

The U.S. Army offered its condolences for Gonzalez's death Wednesday.

"We mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez and salute his life of service and bravery. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues," the branch's Washington District said in a tweet.

