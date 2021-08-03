Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 1:50 PM

Pentagon placed under temporary lockdown after shooting

By
The Pentagon was placed under lockdown for about 75 minutes Tuesday morning. File Photo courtesy of Shutterstock/Frontpage
The Pentagon was placed under lockdown for about 75 minutes Tuesday morning. File Photo courtesy of Shutterstock/Frontpage

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials said they temporarily placed the Pentagon under lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of a shooting at the Washington, D.C., building.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted there was an "active crime scene" and ordered the public to stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform at the Defense Department headquarters.

Advertisement

Two unnamed law enforcement sources told CNN a police officer was shot in the incident. The Arlington County Fire Department in Virginia tweeted that it "did encounter multiple patients."

The agency said the lockdown lasted for about 75 minutes and was lifted just after noon. The Metro entrance at the Pentagon, though, remained closed.

A public affairs employee at the defense secretary's office told The New York Times a message read over the Pentagon's loudspeaker said there had been "a shooting incident at the Metro bus area."

Read More

2 years after El Paso shooting, Biden says U.S. 'must confront' hate MGM Resorts donates land for permanent Las Vegas shooting memorial 10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting

Latest Headlines

American, Spirit cancel hundreds of flights
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
American, Spirit cancel hundreds of flights
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- American Airlines and Spirit Airlines reported hundreds of cancellations Tuesday, leaving customers stranded and testing their patience as the carriers tried to resolve their issues.
Inquiry finds N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Inquiry finds N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A months-long investigation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple women both inside and out of government, the state's top law enforcement official announced Tuesday.
NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccination for certain indoor activities
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccination for certain indoor activities
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday the city will require those taking part in indoor activities to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, becoming the first major U.S. city to impose such a mandate.
PepsiCo sells juice brands Tropicana, Naked, others for $3.3 billion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
PepsiCo sells juice brands Tropicana, Naked, others for $3.3 billion
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- PepsiCo announced on Tuesday that it's selling off multiple juice brands, including Tropicana, to a French equity firm.
Officials: U.S. has sent 110M excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to other nations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Officials: U.S. has sent 110M excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to other nations
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce that the United States has donated and sent more than 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 60 countries to slow the spread of the virus, officials said.
2 years after El Paso shooting, Biden says U.S. 'must confront' hate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 years after El Paso shooting, Biden says U.S. 'must confront' hate
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday will commemorate the second anniversary of the deadly shooting attack in El Paso, Texas, that killed nearly two dozen people.
DHL Express buys electric planes to deliver packages across U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHL Express buys electric planes to deliver packages across U.S.
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Courier DHL Express announced on Tuesday that it's buying several new all-electric planes with the intention of using them to deliver packages across the United States.
100 state legislators go to D.C. to push Senate on voting rights bill
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
100 state legislators go to D.C. to push Senate on voting rights bill
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A group of more than 100 legislators from 30 states will take part in a "Week of Action" alongside Texas Democrats who fled to the Capitol last month to call on Congress to pass the For the People Act.
CDC extends Trump-era policy expelling migrants over COVID-19 fears
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CDC extends Trump-era policy expelling migrants over COVID-19 fears
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has extended a Trump-era policy that allows border officials to expel migrants entering the United States due to COVID-19 fears.
Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Five of the largest social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter, failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts including Holocaust denial, conspiracy theories and neo-Nazi imagery, according to a report Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
DHL Express buys electric planes to deliver packages across U.S.
DHL Express buys electric planes to deliver packages across U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/