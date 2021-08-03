Pentagon placed under temporary lockdown after shooting

The Pentagon was placed under lockdown for about 75 minutes Tuesday morning. File Photo courtesy of Shutterstock/Frontpage

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials said they temporarily placed the Pentagon under lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of a shooting at the Washington, D.C., building.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted there was an "active crime scene" and ordered the public to stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform at the Defense Department headquarters.

Advertisement

Two unnamed law enforcement sources told CNN a police officer was shot in the incident. The Arlington County Fire Department in Virginia tweeted that it "did encounter multiple patients."

The agency said the lockdown lasted for about 75 minutes and was lifted just after noon. The Metro entrance at the Pentagon, though, remained closed.

A public affairs employee at the defense secretary's office told The New York Times a message read over the Pentagon's loudspeaker said there had been "a shooting incident at the Metro bus area."