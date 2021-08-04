Trending
Aug. 4, 2021 / 5:01 PM

NOAA bumps up hurricane odds in mid-season update

Transformers from a nearby utility pole rest on a car where they fell in New Orleans the day after Hurricane Zeta passed through the area October 29. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
Transformers from a nearby utility pole rest on a car where they fell in New Orleans the day after Hurricane Zeta passed through the area October 29. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revised its predictions for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season Wednesday, saying the region could see up to 21 named storms this year.

About midway through the season, hurricane odds are expected to increase going forward. So far, the Atlantic has seen five named storms, with Hurricane Elsa becoming the earliest fifth named storm on record.

Of the 15 to 21 predicted named storms, seven to 10 are expected to be hurricanes and three to five will likely be strong enough to be considered major hurricanes -- Category 3 or higher. Before the start of the season, the government agency predicted 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes this year.

NOAA says there's now a 65% chance of 2021 having an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

Though the hurricane season officially began June 1, Tropical Storm Ana developed May 22, making it the seventh consecutive year in which a named storm early.

Tropical Storm Bill followed on June 14, Tropical Storm Claudette on June 19, Tropical Storm Danny on June 28 and what would eventually become Hurricane Elsa on July 1. Claudette made landfall in Louisiana, Danny in South Carolina, and Elsa in Cuba and Florida.

Dow falls 323 points amid disappointing jobs data, COVID-19 concerns
Dow falls 323 points amid disappointing jobs data, COVID-19 concerns
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell Wednesday as July private-sector jobs numbers fell below analysts' expectations amid surging COVID-19 cases.
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials on Wednesday identified a police officer killed in this week's attack outside the Pentagon and the man accused of stabbing him.
New York Auto Show canceled amid COVID-19 increase
New York Auto Show canceled amid COVID-19 increase
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Organizers canceled the 2021 New York International Auto Show, set to take place later this month, due to rising cases of COVID-19 fueled by the spread of the Delta variant.
Shontel Brown, Trump-backed Mike Carey win House primaries in Ohio
Shontel Brown, Trump-backed Mike Carey win House primaries in Ohio
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A popular Democrat and a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump have won party primaries in Ohio.
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has gone to court to prevent congressional Democrats from obtaining his tax returns.
Spirit Airlines vows to learn from disruptions, flight cancellations
Spirit Airlines vows to learn from disruptions, flight cancellations
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- In an effort to reboot its system, Spirit Airlines canceled more than 340 flights on Wednesday after canceling more than 1,000 flights since Sunday.
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama has scaled back plans to celebrate his 60th birthday this weekend in New England, due to a resurgence of COVID-19.
Job growth in U.S. private sector weakened in July, economic report says
Job growth in U.S. private sector weakened in July, economic report says
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added more than 300,000 private-sector jobs during July, a monthly report said Wednesday -- but it was only about half the total that most analysts were expecting.
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The largest grocery store chain in the United States announced on Wednesday that it's teaming up with a startup to place ghost kitchens in some supermarkets, starting this fall.
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced a targeted eviction moratorium for counties experiencing "substantial and high" levels of community transmission of COVID-19.
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters
