Aug. 3, 2021 / 6:25 PM

Three injured after iceberg wall collapses at Tennessee Titanic Museum

By

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Three people were injured when a wall of ice collapsed at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee, officials said Tuesday.

The museum's owners, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn, issued a statement saying that the wall collapsed Monday and the three victims were hospitalized, although information about their conditions was not immediately released.

"Needless to say we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind," they wrote. "We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld."

The attraction was closed following the incident Monday but reopened Tuesday, however, the museum said the iceberg wall "does not currently exist" and the affected area has been blocked off.

"We anticipate it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg to rebuild," the museum said.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a call reporting a traumatic incident at the museum at 8:11 p.m., Chief Tony L. Watson told CNN.

One victim was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville and two others were taken by ambulance to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville.

Watson added that the museum staff "did an excellent job" of evacuating people from the building to clear room for firefighters.

The museum contains nearly 400 artifacts from the Titanic, including the ship's china and a deck chair, as well as the iceberg wall which guests are invited to touch.

