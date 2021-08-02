D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C. police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the capitol died by suicide, officials said Monday.

Gunther Hashida, 43, was found dead at his home last Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to CNN and CNBC.

Advertisement

"We are grieving as a department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida's family and friends," spokeswoman Brianna Burch said.

Hashida joined the Metropolitan Police Department in May 2003 and was assigned to the emergency response team within the special operations division at the time of his death.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement sending "deepest condolences" to Hashida's family and loved ones.

"Officer Hashida was a hero, who risked his life to save our Capitol, the Congressional community and our very Democracy. All Americans are indebted to him for his great valor and patriotism on Jan. 6 throughout his selfless service," she said.

He is the third police officer who responded to the Capitol attack to die by suicide.

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith, a 12-year veteran, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, a 16-year veteran, also died after responding to the insurrection.





Advertisement

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who also responded to the attack, died of natural causes after experiencing strokes.