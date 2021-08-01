Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2021 / 5:05 PM

Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'

By
Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he expects the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to issue many subpoenas.&nbsp;Pool Photo by Andrew Harniki/UPI
Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he expects the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to issue many subpoenas. Pool Photo by Andrew Harniki/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Sunday said he expects the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the capitol to issue "a significant number of subpoenas."

Kinzinger, R-Ill., told ABC News This Week that the committee hopes to conduct the process of investigating the insurrection led by supporters of former President Donald Trump "expeditiously" adding that it is likely going to take "talking to a lot of people" along with thorough investigations.

Advertisement

"I would expect to see a significant number of subpoenas for a lot of people," he said. "But I think the bigger thing is just what is the message that's going to come out of this, is that the American people deserve the truth. They need the truth."

When asked if the commission would issue subpoenas to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., or Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Kinzinger said he didn't want to "get into naming names at this point but was in favor of seeking testimony from anyone who spoke to Trump on the day of the attack.

Advertisement
RELATED Eviction moratorium ends; House members sleep outside in protest

"I would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that," said Kinzinger. "If that's the leader, that's the leader. If it's anybody that talked to the president that can provide us that information, I want to know what the president was doing every moment of that day."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appointed Kinzinger to join the committee late last month after rejecting two of McCarthy's picks, including Jordan, to serve on the committee. The Republican leader then withdrew all five of his selections.

When asked what Congress would do in the event that McCarthy, Jordan or others reject the subpoena, Kinzinger said such an issue would likely be handled by the committee's lawyers.

RELATED Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol

Kinzinger went on to say that the committee may not need to hear testimony from Trump directly unless he had "unique information" about the events surrounding the riot.

"It's going to depend on where the facts lead," he said. "We may not even have to talk to Donald Trump to get the information. There were tons of people around him. There were tons of people involved in the things that led up to Jan. 6."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, echoed Kinzinger's assessment saying that "there were many communications" with Trump on the day of the riot.

Advertisement
RELATED Pa. man arrested for pepper spraying police during Capitol attack

"I believe that while the rioters are primarily responsible for what happened, there's no doubt in my mind that President Trump helped instigate and motivate the rioters," Collins told CNN's State of the Union. "And that's one reason I voted to impeach him."

Collins, who pushed was part of a failed effort to have an independent committee investigate the riots, criticized the select committee as "partisan" and said Pelosi should not have been able to select Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming to serve as the Republican members.

"I respect both of them, but I do not think it was right for the speaker to decide which Republicans should be on the committee," she said.

Latest Headlines

Severe storms to kick off August for Northeast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Severe storms to kick off August for Northeast
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Cooler and less humid conditions are settling in across the Northeast but more storms are on the way to the region before the weekend is over.
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that COVID-19 infections "are going to get worse" as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly, particularly among unvaccinated people, causing hospitalizations to rise.
Dixie and Tamarack fires slow, evacuation orders ease
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Dixie and Tamarack fires slow, evacuation orders ease
July 31 (UPI) -- The Dixie wildfire, which grew to over 220,000 acres, and the Tamarack Fire are now slowing down.
108 evacuated from Denver-area due to mudslides, heavy rain
U.S. News // 1 day ago
108 evacuated from Denver-area due to mudslides, heavy rain
July 31 (UPI) -- Interstate 70 at Glenwood Canyon is closed after a flash flood warning and multiple mudslides.
Man killed by multiple bee stings from 100-pound beehive, others injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man killed by multiple bee stings from 100-pound beehive, others injured
July 31 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others were injured when bees from a 100-pound beehive stung people in an Arizona neighborhood.
Orca stranded on rocks during Alaska's low tide, returns to sea
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Orca stranded on rocks during Alaska's low tide, returns to sea
July 31 (UPI) -- A 20-foot orca that was stranded on a rocky southeast Alaskan beach floated back to sea later the same day during high tide, local officials said.
December's SolarWinds breach hit dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices
U.S. News // 1 day ago
December's SolarWinds breach hit dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices
July 31 (UPI) -- SolarWinds hack breached emails in dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices, the U.S. Department of Justice said in update.
Green line trains crash in Boston, injuring 23 people
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Green line trains crash in Boston, injuring 23 people
July 31 (UPI) -- Two Green Line trains crashed in Boston, injuring 23 people. None of the injuries were life-threatening, authorities said.
New Orleans restores mask mandate, requires employees be vaccinated
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New Orleans restores mask mandate, requires employees be vaccinated
July 31 (UPI) -- Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, New Orleans has required all city employees and contractors be vaccinated and reinstated a citywide mask mandate.
Eviction moratorium ends; House members sleep outside in protest
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Eviction moratorium ends; House members sleep outside in protest
July 31 (UPI) -- A federal eviction moratorium expired Saturday after Congress failed to pass legislation extending the ban, prompting some House progressives to sleep outside the Capitol in protest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man killed by multiple bee stings from 100-pound beehive, others injured
Man killed by multiple bee stings from 100-pound beehive, others injured
108 evacuated from Denver-area due to mudslides, heavy rain
108 evacuated from Denver-area due to mudslides, heavy rain
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
Dixie and Tamarack fires slow, evacuation orders ease
Dixie and Tamarack fires slow, evacuation orders ease
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/